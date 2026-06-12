One person dead after shooting involving Phoenix police officers near I-17 and Pinnacle Peak Rd

PHOENIX — One person is dead after a shooting involving police officers in north Phoenix Thursday evening.

Phoenix police confirmed the shooting near Interstate 17 and Pinnacle Peak Road.

Officials say the person was pronounced dead on the scene. No officers were injured.

Pinnacle Peak is closed from 23rd Avenue west to I-17 for the next several hours, police said.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC15 and ABC15.com for the latest information.