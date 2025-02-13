AM Roundup: Phoenix police shootings, rain and snow, brass knuckle legislation

PHOENIX — Did you enjoy the overcast skies around the Valley on Wednesday? Better storm chances are moving through today and tomorrow!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Feb. 13, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Ashlee DeMartino - Winter storm headed to Arizona bringing rain and snow

Dust off your umbrella — rain is in the forecast for the Valley for the next two days!

Showers will develop late Thursday afternoon through Friday night. The Valley could see up to a quarter of an inch of rain.

Temperatures, though, will be warm — we can expect a high of 71 today and a high of 70 on Friday.

Phoenix police involved in two shootings in the Valley

Phoenix police officers were involved in two shootings in the Valley Wednesday.

The first occurred in Gilbert just after midnight. Police had received a report regarding a man who was forcing a woman into a truck near 51st Avenue and Interstate 10. The truck was located in Gilbert and officers attempted to grapple the vehicle. The shooting happened shortly after. A man died from his injuries and a woman remains hospitalized.

Later in the evening, police were "proactive policing" in the area of 27th and Northern avenues and attempted to make contact with a vehicle in the area. The vehicle careened in the direction of an officer. That was when the shooting happened. The vehicle drove away from the scene and crashed near 59th and Northern avenues. Two men were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Arizona businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson has announced she will make another run for governor.

Robson previously ran for governor in 2022. She lost in the Republican primary to former news anchor Kari Lake.

Robson says she will fight for stronger borders, a stronger economy, and a stronger Arizona.

Our Smart Shopper grocery series continues, and with a holiday around the corner, there is another chance to watch your wallet. There are sweet savings for Valentine’s Day, and ABC15 is getting into the grocery stores to show you the best deals.

From a romantic dinner for two to fun crafts that kids can do in their classrooms, there are so many ways to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Smart Shoppers plan Valentine's Day on a budget

A teen and his mother are renewing their push for statewide brass knuckle legislation after he was attacked in a Gilbert parking lot in December 2022.

Connor and Stephanie Jarnagan went to state lawmakers with the goal of banning brass knuckles in 2024, but were unsuccessful. They're hoping that by revising the bill to only ban brass knuckles for minors in the state, the bill will have a better chance of passing.

The pair have also spoken out at Tempe, Chandler and Gilbert council meetings. Chandler and Gilbert have since approved ordinances that ban the sale and possession of brass knuckles to minors. Tempe banned the sale of brass knuckles to minors and possession in public regardless of age.