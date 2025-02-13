Watch Now
Two injured after shooting involving Phoenix police near 27th and Northern avenues

This is the second shooting involving Phoenix police on Wednesday
PHOENIX — Phoenix police officers were involved in a shooting and pursuit Wednesday night near 27th and Northern Avenues.

After the shooting, police say a suspect vehicle left the area. Officers started a pursuit that ended near 59th and Northern avenues in a crash.

One person in the vehicle was detained at the scene of the crash and another ran into a nearby neighborhood. That individual was located and detained shortly after.

Police say both were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police say that no officers were injured during the incident.

It is unknown what led to the shooting.

This is the second shooting involving Phoenix police on Wednesday. Just after midnight, Phoenix police were involved in a shooting in Gilbert while officers were following up on an alleged

