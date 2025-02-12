Phoenix police officers involved in deadly shooting in Gilbert overnight

GILBERT, AZ — One man is dead and a woman is hurt after a shooting involving Phoenix police officers in Gilbert overnight.

Officials say the incident happened after midnight near Williams Field and Higley roads, where officers were led while following up on an investigation.

See video from the scene early Wednesday morning in the video player below:

Phoenix police first received a call around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday regarding a man who was forcing a woman into a truck near 51st Avenue and Interstate 10.

Officers investigated the aggravated assault claims and the truck was eventually located in Gilbert.

Around midnight, officers attempted to grapple the vehicle and a shooting involving officers occurred shortly after.

A man and woman were both found with gunshot wounds. It’s unclear whether the injuries suffered were due to gunfire by officers.

Police say the man later died from his injuries.

The woman remains hospitalized.

Both Gilbert and Phoenix police are involved in different areas of the investigation.

Anyone with information or video footage, or who may have seen something related to his investigation, is asked to contact police.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.