Businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson announces another run for Arizona governor

PHOENIX — Arizona businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson has announced she will make another run for governor.

Robson previously ran for governor in 2022. She lost in the Republican primary to former news anchor Kari Lake.

Robson says she will fight for stronger borders, a stronger economy, and a stronger Arizona.

“Katie Hobbs has made it harder to live, work, and raise a family safely in this state," Robson said. "Like President Trump, I know how to create jobs. And like President Trump, I will not rest until our border is secure and Arizona families are safe.”

Robson is the founder and president of Arizona Strategies, a land-use strategy firm based in Phoenix.

She has also previously served on the Arizona Board of Regents and is currently the chair of Arizona PAC.