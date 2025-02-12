Smart Shoppers plan Valentine's Day on a budget

GILBERT, AZ — Our Smart Shopper grocery series continues, and with a holiday around the corner, there is another chance to watch your wallet. There are sweet savings for Valentine’s Day, and ABC15 is getting into the grocery stores to show you the best deals.

From a romantic dinner for two to fun crafts that kids can do in their classrooms, there are so many ways to celebrate Valentine's Day.

One Smart Shopper couple says they are looking for savings to make the holiday extra special.

Fry's Food Stores

“I found these $22 roses,” Jesus Danielson said at Fry’s Marketplace in Gilbert. “Can't wait to put them up in the kitchen for her, so she can enjoy them.”

He also has a romantic dinner on his mind — perhaps surf and turf. It’s a Valentine’s vision that Fry’s Food Stores can bring to life.

“I'm hungry just looking at it right now!” he said. “Pre-butterflied lobster tails! Looks so good.”

A special sale through Valentine’s Day has lobster tails going two for $12, and 25% off the entire meat counter.

“That means all your grilling, steaks, bacon, all the good stuff,” Dawn Baker, a Fry’s Food Expert, said. “Sometimes it'd be really hard to get a reservation, but we have restaurant-quality product here ready to go.”

It does not stop there.

“Twenty-five percent off is key,” Baker said. “Twenty-five percent off all your wine and spirits, so your champagne.”

So, in that spirit, Danielson is ready to stock up.

“Well since it's 25% off, might as well!” he said.

There are other deals his darling can get behind, too.

“Five dollars for dip strawberries — that's a good deal,” Viola Lucero said.

“Save 25% on a heart-shaped box of chocolates,” Lucero added.

“Look at what I found! I found something in the cart!” Lucero said, picking up her roses from Danielson. These savings are sweet, even if they don’t come as a surprise!

Walmart

Romance is also on the menu at Walmart.

“Maybe you don't have that babysitter to come over. Now you still get to enjoy it with your significant other. A romantic steak dinner, including a bottle of wine, your desserts, and your veggies, all for under $50,” Lisa Crush, a Store Lead at a Walmart in Phoenix, said.

The festive day is not just for couples.

“Our little viral bear for $9.97,” Crush said. “It looks just like a gummy bear, I think that's why the trend is there!”

Whether at home or building treat bags for a classroom, plenty of items aim to draw smiles on the faces of little ones.

“We have little cute erasers, we also have putty,” Crush said. “Most of them are $1-$1.98.”

Other great deals

Ready to get dolled up? There are discounts on dresses, beauty, and makeup at Target.

At AJ’s Fine Foods, a $100 gift card purchase comes with a signature bouquet.

Both Bashas’ and Food City are hosting live chocolate fountain dipping events at stores on Thursday and Friday, with those customized treats available for purchase.

Remember to stick with ABC15.com/SmartShopper to find your weekly Smart Shopper price check for your usual grocery list, including where to find the cheapest eggs this week.