DEALS: Valentine's Day specials, film fests, and more Valley discounts

Looking to treat yourself while saving some money? Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, Feb. 10-16.

Restaurants, stores and more deals



Tipsy Egg : On Feb. 14, enjoy a Love Birds Breakfast - a 2-for-1 deal on any breakfast item from the griddle menu all day long.

: On Feb. 14, enjoy a Love Birds Breakfast - a 2-for-1 deal on any breakfast item from the griddle menu all day long. Shake Shack : From Feb. 11-17, you can enjoy a BOGO SmokeShack Burger deal using the code BEMINE via the Shack App.

: From Feb. 11-17, you can enjoy a BOGO SmokeShack Burger deal using the code BEMINE via the Shack App. Thai Chili 2 Go : On Feb. 11, diners can enjoy $2 off Red Curry dishes all day using CODE: RED. On Feb. 14, get buy one, get one 50% off curry dishes when using CODE: CURRYLOVE.

: On Feb. 11, diners can enjoy $2 off Red Curry dishes all day using CODE: RED. On Feb. 14, get buy one, get one 50% off curry dishes when using CODE: CURRYLOVE. Fazoli's : Get two baked spaghetti entrees, two small drinks, and two slices of cheesecake for $25 at participating locations, both online and in-store with the code Valentine25. The offer is valid starting Feb. 10 through Feb. 16.

: Get two baked spaghetti entrees, two small drinks, and two slices of cheesecake for $25 at participating locations, both online and in-store with the code Valentine25. The offer is valid starting Feb. 10 through Feb. 16. Bashas’ Supermarkets : From Feb. 12-18, get 20% off wine and liquor purchases when you buy 6 or more bottles (750 ml or larger).

: From Feb. 12-18, get 20% off wine and liquor purchases when you buy 6 or more bottles (750 ml or larger). AJ’s Fine Foods : Through Feb. 18, when you purchase a $100 AJ’s gift card, you’ll get a signature bouquet of flowers.

: Through Feb. 18, when you purchase a $100 AJ’s gift card, you’ll get a signature bouquet of flowers. Starbucks has brought back "for here" drinks with free refills (on coffee and tea). Learn more here.

has brought back "for here" drinks with free refills (on coffee and tea). Learn more here. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria : Enjoy Stoking Social Hour daily from 3-5 p.m. with $10 cocktails, $3 off starters and salads, $2 off select drinks, and $10 off wine bottles.

: Enjoy Stoking Social Hour daily from 3-5 p.m. with $10 cocktails, $3 off starters and salads, $2 off select drinks, and $10 off wine bottles. Angie’s Prime Grill: Get $4.99 Fresh Cut Salads throughout January and February.

Get $4.99 Fresh Cut Salads throughout January and February. The Italian Daughter: Check out daily deals like Martini Monday ($5 martinis), Tortellini Tuesday ($5 tortellini with your choice of sauce), Wine Down Wednesday (half-off bottles of wine under $100), and more.

Check out daily deals like Martini Monday ($5 martinis), Tortellini Tuesday ($5 tortellini with your choice of sauce), Wine Down Wednesday (half-off bottles of wine under $100), and more. One Handsome Bastard: Happy Hour from 3:30-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, offers half-off craft cocktails, $2 off draft beers and house wine, and more.

Happy Hour from 3:30-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, offers half-off craft cocktails, $2 off draft beers and house wine, and more. Phoenix City Grille : On Tuesdays, take-out orders after 4 p.m. will receive 15% off their order when mentioning the “Take Out Tuesdays” promo.

: On Tuesdays, take-out orders after 4 p.m. will receive 15% off their order when mentioning the “Take Out Tuesdays” promo. Dave & Buster's at Tempe Marketplace offers $5 plates and $5 drinks all day, every day.

Recreo Cantina : All day, every day at the bar top, get happy hour specials like $5 well drinks, $2 off appetizers, and more.

: All day, every day at the bar top, get happy hour specials like $5 well drinks, $2 off appetizers, and more. Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.

offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here. Thirsty Lion: Get Happy Hour deals from 3-6 p.m. and Reverse Happy Hour deals from 9 p.m. to close. You can get $8 appetizers and other dishes under $10, plus cocktails for under $10 and $2 off draft beers.

Get Happy Hour deals from 3-6 p.m. and Reverse Happy Hour deals from 9 p.m. to close. You can get $8 appetizers and other dishes under $10, plus cocktails for under $10 and $2 off draft beers. Del Taco : Del Yeah! Rewards members can get 50% off Big, Bigger, or Mega Bundles with a $20 minimum purchase. Members can also get free delivery on orders of $20 or more through the app or online. The deal is valid from Feb. 7-10. Also, get buy one, get one free regular shakes through the Del Yeah! Rewards program from February 14-16.

: Del Yeah! Rewards members can get 50% off Big, Bigger, or Mega Bundles with a $20 minimum purchase. Members can also get free delivery on orders of $20 or more through the app or online. The deal is valid from Feb. 7-10. Also, get buy one, get one free regular shakes through the Del Yeah! Rewards program from February 14-16. HALO Animal Rescue: Can you help give one of these animal shelter long-timers a forever home? Some of these pets have been up for adoption for upwards of a year and some of their adoption fees are waived. See all adoptable pets from HALO here.

Michael Allyne Photography/HALO



Deals for teachers, military, veterans, first responders, nurses and seniors



SeaWorld San Diego : Arizona teachers can get free admission in 2025. More details here.

: Arizona teachers can get free admission in 2025. More details here. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: Every day of the year, military service members and veterans receive a 15% discount. To receive the discount, patrons must show their military ID. This offer is only valid for dine-in and call-in takeout.

Every day of the year, military service members and veterans receive a 15% discount. To receive the discount, patrons must show their military ID. This offer is only valid for dine-in and call-in takeout. The Bouldering Project : On the first Wednesday of the month, educators can climb for free on their first visit, and then $10 on future Teacher Night visits. Learn more here.

: On the first Wednesday of the month, educators can climb for free on their first visit, and then $10 on future Teacher Night visits. Learn more here. Cuppa Yo Frozen Yogurt : Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ)

: Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ) Peter Piper Pizza : 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID.

: 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID. Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions every day with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.

every day with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit. Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans.

All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans. Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe.

All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe. The Wigwam : Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here.

: Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here. Arizona Science Center : As a Blue Star Museum, the Science Center features a very special benefit for all active-duty military personnel. Each year, beginning Armed Forces Day through Labor Day, general admission tickets to the Center are FREE for active duty personnel and up to five family members. Qualifying Active Duty Personnel include the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, National Guardsmen (regardless of status), U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps.

: As a Blue Star Museum, the Science Center features a very special benefit for all active-duty military personnel. Each year, beginning Armed Forces Day through Labor Day, general admission tickets to the Center are FREE for active duty personnel and up to five family members. Qualifying Active Duty Personnel include the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, National Guardsmen (regardless of status), U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps. Over Easy offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill every time they visit.

offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill every time they visit. Arizona Humane Society: Military members and veterans get a 20% adoption discount year-round!

Things to do



Harkins Theatres is holding its Best Picture Film Fest from February 14 to March 2. The All Access Pass is $40, so you can see all Best Picture nominees for one price.

Harkins Theatres

is holding its from February 14 to March 2. The All Access Pass is $40, so you can see all Best Picture nominees for one price. Harkins Theatres celebrates Western Wednesdays: See classic Western films throughout February for just $5. Tickets are available now at Harkins.com and participating theatre box offices.

February 12: 3:10 to Yuma (2007) February 19: Silverado (1985) February 26: Unforgiven (1992)

On February 14, Puttshack will be giving away Valentine’s cards with a bounce-back offer for a free game, valid from February 15-March 15, redeemable online or at the kiosk.

will be giving away Valentine’s cards with a bounce-back offer for a free game, valid from February 15-March 15, redeemable online or at the kiosk. Crayola Experience Chandler is offering free experiences in celebration of Global Crayola Creativity Week! Crayola Experience Chandler Preschooler Days is happening through Feb. 28 - get free weekday admission for kids 4 and younger. Visit www.crayolaexperience.com/chandler for more information.

is offering free experiences in celebration of Global Crayola Creativity Week! Crayola Experience Chandler Preschooler Days is happening through Feb. 28 - get free weekday admission for kids 4 and younger. Visit www.crayolaexperience.com/chandler for more information. The Arizona Jewish Historical Society is offering free admission on Wednesdays to its current exhibit Stories of Survival: An Immersive Journey Through the Holocaust.

is offering free admission on Wednesdays to its current exhibit Stories of Survival: An Immersive Journey Through the Holocaust. The Pickleball Space in Glendale offers free introductory classes to learn the popular sport! Lessons are scheduled and limited to the first eight people who register for each class. See the schedule and sign up here.

in Glendale offers free introductory classes to learn the popular sport! Lessons are scheduled and limited to the first eight people who register for each class. See the schedule and sign up here. Tempe Youth Transit Pass : Kids 6-18 years old can get free transit passes to use light rail, streetcar and Valley Metro buses. Passes will be valid from June 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025. Get one here.

: Kids 6-18 years old can get free transit passes to use light rail, streetcar and Valley Metro buses. Passes will be valid from June 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025. Get one here. Chicken N' Pickle in Glendale provides a free pickleball space for teens on Sundays from 8-10 p.m. to play for free.

in Glendale provides a free pickleball space for teens on Sundays from 8-10 p.m. to play for free. Every month, Chicken N' Pickle offers a free adaptive pickleball class to those with physical and mental disabilities. The class includes wheelchairs, pickleball equipment, and assisted help for those looking to participate in this trending sport.



