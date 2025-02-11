Valentine’s Day in the Valley: themed treats and special menus at local restaurants to checkout

PHOENIX — They say that “food is a love language” and some Valley businesses are putting that to the test this month! With Valentine’s Day landing on Friday, there are restaurants offering special fixed menus, sweet treats, and even drinks that you’ll absolutely fall in love with!

Peter Piper Pizza Peter Piper Pizza' Valentine's Table

Whether you’re looking to make plans with your Valentine or searching for a spot to host Galentine's Day - here’s a list to keep in your back pocket.

Heart-Shaped Pizzas at Lou Malnati's Pizzeria



The Chicago deep-dish-style pizza spot is dishing out its heart-shaped pizzas for the month of love! On the menu for the sweet occasion is:

Heart-Shaped Cheese Deep Dish Pizza, Heart-Shaped Sausage Deep Dish Pizza, Heart-Shaped Pepperoni Deep Dish Pizza! There are also frozen options available so you can take them home to bake! The toppings for these frozen heart-shaped pizzas are cheese, sausage, or pepperoni.

occasion is: For every heart-shaped pizza ordered in February, Lou Malnati's Pizzeria will donate $1 to Feeding America's local food banks.

Heart-shaped pizzas from Peter Piper Pizza



What to expect: The pizzas are available as large, one-topping pizzas. The heart-shaped pizzas are available in-store and for online ordering, delivery and carryout.

“Returning for its second year, this initiative donates $1 from every heart-shaped pizza sold to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals across Arizona, California, New Mexico and Texas,” read a news release sent to ABC15. Guests can order heart-shaped pizzas now through February 28.



Peter Piper Pizza Peter Piper Pizza - Heart-Shaped Pizza

Now if you’re craving something sweet, Peter Piper Pizza has the new limited-time Chocolate Mini Bundt Cakes, which are only available at Arizona locations!

Special cake and ice cream at Baskin-Robbins

The ice cream shop is selling a heart-shaped ice cream cake, called the ‘Crazy for You Cake!’ There’s also the February flavor of the month, called ‘Love Potion #31’ and you can have it on the ‘Sweetheart Fancy Cone.’

Phoenix City Grille



What to expect: The Valley spot has a sweet Valentine’s Day prix fixe menu that includes a three-course menu priced at ‘$75 + tax and gratuity per person.’

Valentine’s Day prix fixe menu that includes a three-course menu priced at ‘$75 + tax and gratuity per person.’ Date: During restaurant hours on Friday, February 14.

Address: 5816 N. 16th St. in Phoenix.

SugarJam The Southern Kitchen



What to expect: Valentine’s-themed offerings feature a Mimosa Trio Flight for $29.99, Chocolate Covered Strawberry Martini for $18, and a Sangria duo for $30.

for $29.99, Chocolate Covered Strawberry Martini for $18, and a Sangria duo for $30. Address: 15111 North Hayden Rd - Suite 170- in Scottsdale.

SugarJam The Southern Kitchen Mimosa Trio Flight

Valentine’s Day at Kona Grill



What to expect: According to the restaurant, their red heart-shaped menus include “The Filet & Lobster Tail Surf & Turf (The Perfect Pair) for $69 featuring succulent 6 oz filet mignon and a tender lobster tail. Finish the night with Molten Lava Cake for $17 for a sweet ending to your romantic evening.

Dates: From February 10-16.

Kona Grill Filet & Lobster Tail Surf & Turf

Valentine’s Day at Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill



What to expect: Exclusive Valentine’s Menus

Guests can choose from two fixed-price menus as part of their special Valentine’s Menus that feature a selection of appetizers, entrées, and desserts, each paired with a 6 oz. a glass of wine or prosecco.

that feature a selection of appetizers, entrées, and desserts, each paired with a 6 oz. a glass of wine or prosecco. Dates: February 13-15, from 4 p.m. to close.

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill

‘Champagne Tea’ at Arcadia Farms



What to expect: teas, strawberry scones with strawberry cream, petite sandwiches, champagne and more.

Where: Arcadia Farms Café [7025 E 1st Avenue] in Scottsdale

Seating is limited for this experience which takes place from February 10-18.

Cost: $75 per person.

Arcadia Farms is also having a special Valentine’s edition dinner on February 14 & 15; this is a three-course prix fixe menu with a cost of $70 per person. You can make these reservations on OpenTable.



