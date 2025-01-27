Starbucks brings back condiment bar, offers free refills for 'for here' drinks

Starbucks is making more changes to the customer experience starting Monday, including one that will help you save some money.

According to the coffee giant, starting on Jan. 27, 2025, Starbucks locations will be bringing back their "condiment bars" with a variety of creamers and milks, as well as a variety of sweeteners and finishing touches.

The condiment bars were widely removed over the last several years, offering only behind-the-counter options for baristas to add to your drink.

Also starting Monday, Starbucks will offer "for here" drink options with free refills.

Starbucks says you can now order your drink in a ceramic mug or glass, or your own cup, to enjoy in-store. You'll then be able to get free refills of hot brewed or iced coffee or tea at the cafe.

These are two of several recent changes the company has been implementing to improve the customer experience.

In October, the company announced it would no longer charge extra for milk alternatives.

Earlier this month, the company decided to reverse an open-door policy, saying you’ll have to make a purchase in order to use the restroom or spend time in the cafe.

"We’ve... heard from customers and partners (employees) that access to comfortable seating and a clean, safe environment is critical to getting back to the Starbucks they know and love," Starbucks said on its website. "To do this, we’ll be implementing a Coffeehouse Code of Conduct to provide clarity that our spaces are for use by customers and partners."

The new condiment bars and "for here" options will be available at stores in the U.S. and Canada.