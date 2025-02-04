See all 10 Best Picture nominees at a discount with the Harkins All Access Pass

What was the best film of the year? Decide for yourself with this great movie-going deal!

Harkins Theatres is holding its Best Picture Film Fest from February 14 to March 2, offering you the chance to see the year’s top movies for $5 each — or all 10 films for $4 each!

The All Access Pass is $40, so you can see all Academy Award Best Picture nominees for one price. The pass also allows you to get 20% off all concessions.

The following Academy Award-nominated films will be featured on a rotating schedule:



A Complete Unknown (R)

(R) Anora (R)

(R) Conclave (PG)

(PG) Dune Part II (PG-13)

(PG-13) Emilia Pérez (R)

(R) I’m Still Here (PG-13)

(PG-13) Nickel Boys (PG-13)

(PG-13) The Brutalist (R)

(R) The Substance (R)

(R) Wicked (PG)

Get single film tickets and the All Access Pass here.

See the full list of 2025 Academy Award nominees here.

The Oscars will be televised live on ABC15 starting at 5 p.m. on March 2.