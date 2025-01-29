Meet the Smart Shoppers: Viola Lucero seeks savings for her family and Valley seniors

GILBERT, AZ — ABC15 is helping you become a Smart Shopper at the grocery store. Throughout January, we have been introducing you to Valley residents who are sharing their tips on finding deals and spending money wisely.

Viola Lucero, of Gilbert, is not only on the lookout for savings for her family; she also helps others afford and access healthy groceries.

“My first stop is the produce section,” Lucero said during a visit to Food City in Chandler.

If opposites attract, 13 years of opposing taste buds prove it for Lucero and her boyfriend, Jesus Danielson.

“It's fun to make stuffed jalapenos with bacon,” Danielson said.

He is a meat lover, and she is practically a vegetarian.

“Look how cheap these avocados are - four for $1. That's very inexpensive,” Lucero said, browsing through coupons.

Thankfully, weekly sales at Food City meet both their needs, with produce discounted on Wednesdays and meat sales on Thursdays.

“Feed the family just for $20 and four days,” Danielson said, picking up a box that features four different taco meats.

The Gilbert couple is always hunting down deals.

“I was a master couponer. It's a horrible addiction!” Lucero said.

Savings help them keep the pantry filled for a full house; Lucero’s 30-year-old daughter temporarily moved back in, and her 19-year-old son is living at home while attending Arizona State University.

“My son is very into protein and healthy eating. So is (Jesus). So they like anything to do with protein, healthy foods, salads,” Lucero said. “I'm trying to work in that direction. But for me, I kind of like the Doritos a little bit more, and I like ice cream!”

They sign up for every store’s rewards program. Lucero gets $5 back just for creating a Mi Club account at Food City.

Are you a Smart Shopper? What are your go-to saving tips and tricks? Share your deals or ways to save here!

The couple also buys items in season and beats inflation by skipping the coffee shops.

“Good thing I have an ice maker at my office!” Lucero said, picking a few canned iced coffees off a shelf.

One New Year’s resolution they have is to use their crock pot more often for meal prep.

Lucero says committing that time on a Sunday helps her save money throughout the week.

“One hundred percent,” she said. “During the week, I'll have healthy meals ready for me when I get home. Not only for me but my kids too, because they're always looking for food.”

These are all tricks of the trade for Lucero, who is a Medicare specialist. She runs a business helping Valley seniors access healthy groceries through Medicaid programs.

“So I'm able to help people with nutrition assistance, and a lot of people just come into my office and I find ways to help them save money,” Lucero said. “To be able to change people's lives and help them, that's literally my passion.”

One of her financial goals in 2025 is growing that business, but the family is preparing for another major life event.

“My daughter's having a baby,” Lucero said. “She's due in April.”

It will be Lucero's first grandchild.

With a growing family, they now dream of moving into a bigger house, and each opportunity to save counts.

“The number one savings tip is to always bring your husband, your spouse, your boyfriend, and then let them go first, so they can pay for it!” Lucero said with a laugh. “See, it works!”

All jokes aside, when it comes to food and family, the duo brings loved ones together with open arms.

“I love people at my house,” Lucero said. “I love my house to be full of fun and laughter, and just an open house. Everyone come over!”

ABC15 is committed to helping you by collecting weekly data, price checking six grocery store necessities from five grocery chains so you can make the smartest savings decisions. Track the data with us at abc15.com/smart-shopper, where you can also watch our entire Smart Shopper grocery series.