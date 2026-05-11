AM Roundup: Nancy Guthrie search reaches 100 days, 6 hurt in wrong-way crash, weekend mountain rescues

PHOENIX — Happy Monday! We're in for a sizzling start to the new workweek!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Monday, May 11; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Ashlee DeMartino - Extreme Heat Warnings start the week

Expect dangerous heat today, as the hottest temperatures of the year (so far) come our way. An Extreme Heat Warning is in place today and Tuesday as highs in the Valley will range between 106 and 110º. Overnight, we will be warm and clear with lows in the upper 70s.

See the forecast from Kidcaster Indigo:

Kidcaster Indigo gives your Monday morning forecast from International School of Arizona

May 11 marks 100 days since the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie from her home in Catalina Foothills near Tucson.

Nancy, the mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, was last seen around 9:45 p.m. Saturday, January 31, when she was dropped off at her home near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue in Catalina Foothills.

Investigators do not believe she left her home willingly and that there was a possible abduction or kidnapping.

On Mother's Day, Savannah Guthrie put out a new call for information on her mother's disappearance.

Six people were hospitalized after a wrong-way driver caused a three-vehicle crash late Saturday night on Loop 101 in Scottsdale, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

DPS troopers responded just after 11 p.m. to the crash on northbound State Route 101 near Chaparral Road.

Investigators say the driver of a black Audi was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes shortly before the crash. The Audi and two other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Six people were taken to the hospital. One person suffered serious injuries.

There were several mountain rescues in the Phoenix area over Mother’s Day weekend during triple-digit heat.

One incident was at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Echo Canyon Trailhead at Camelback Mountain, when crews responded to reports of an overheated hiker. Crews found the woman about a quarter of the way up the mountain and took her down using the “big wheel.”

Just about an hour later, Phoenix Fire and Tempe crews went back to the same trailhead for a man who said he was feeling ill and couldn’t go back down the mountain after making it about three-quarters of the way up. First responders called in a helicopter to take the man down.

While the Extreme Heat Warning is in place, that means several Phoenix trails are closed.

With triple-digit heat, several mountain rescues take place

An Arizona mom is facing the toughest Mother’s Day she has had after her husband of 14 years suffered a stroke that left him paralyzed and unable to speak.

“This is just… made such a different impact in our world of how we would have normally celebrated Mother’s Day together as a family,” said Danielle Lake. “Oh, these last 17 days have been a roller coaster.”

For Lake and her three kids, this Mother’s Day has been something of a nightmare.

“It’s the long road that we have ahead of us that I worry about the most,” she said.

Instead of celebrating Mother’s Day with her kids, Lake has been right at her husband Trevor’s bedside, caring for him.

Arizona mom faces toughest Mother’s Day after husband suffers life-changing stroke