Search for Nancy Guthrie reaches 100 days

TUCSON, AZ — May 11 marks 100 days since the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie from her home in Catalina Foothills near Tucson.

Nancy, the mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, was last seen around 9:45 p.m. Saturday, January 31, when she was dropped off at her home near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue in Catalina Foothills.

AP, PCSO

Investigators do not believe she left her home willingly and that there was a possible abduction or kidnapping.

See previous ABC15 coverage surrounding the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie in the player above.

In the days following, Nancy's disappearance sparked national attention. Multiple media outlets, including Scripps News Tucson, received an alleged ransom note containing a demand for her return. Police additionally arrested one person for making an impostor ransom demand.

TIMELINE: What we know about the events surrounding Nancy Guthrie's disappearance

On February 9, the FBI released surveillance video and photos from a doorbell camera at her home.

The images showed a person wearing a mask, gloves, and a backpack, captured on a Nest surveillance camera outside of Nancy's home.

FBI Suspect in Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

FULL COVERAGE: Latest on the search for Nancy Guthrie

The Pima County Sheriff's Office detained and released two persons of interest in connection with the investigation.

Deputies detained the first man on February 9 in Rio Rico. ABC15 spoke exclusively with him shortly after his release from custody. He later asked the Pima County Sheriff's Office to clear his name.

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On February 14, investigators questioned a second person in connection with the disappearance. Police later cleared this person of any involvement.

Weeks into the search for Nancy, the Guthrie family announced a $1 million reward for information leading to her recovery.

Investigators have made multiple returns to Nancy's home in the months since her disappearance.

On Mother's Day, Savannah Guthrie put out a new call for information on her mother's disappearance.

Nancy Guthrie remains missing.

Anyone with information can call 911, the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900.