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On Mother's Day, Savannah Guthrie puts out new call for info in her mother Nancy's disappearance

Nancy Guthrie has been missing from her Tucson-area home since February 1
The FBI recently received and is now analyzing potentially critical DNA recovered from the Tucson, Arizona, home of Nancy Guthrie, sources familiar with the investigation told ABC News. Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, was abducted from her home early on Feb. 1.
Nancy Guthrie abduction: FBI analyzing DNA recovered from her home, sources say
Investigation continues two months after Nancy Guthrie's disappearance
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TUCSON, AZ — On this Mother's Day, Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie is again asking for the public's help to find her mother, Nancy.

Nancy Guthrie went missing from her Tucson-area home on February 1.

Video in the player above contains previous coverage of Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

The video includes many photos of Nancy with her children and grandchildren, and Savannah's caption reads in part: "Mother, daughter, sister, Nonie - we miss you with every breath. We will never stop looking for you."

Click here for full coverage of Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

The FBI has released surveillance footage from Guthrie's doorbell camera, but the video has not turned up any suspects at this point.

Guthrie
Surveillance footage shows a masked suspect on the front porch of Nancy Guthrie's Arizona home.

If you have any information regarding Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, you are asked to call the FBI tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

"Please keep praying. Bring her home," Guthrie said in her post.

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