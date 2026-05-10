WATCH: Several mountain rescues take place in the Valley amid triple-digit heat

PHOENIX — There have been several mountain rescues in the Phoenix area over Mother’s Day weekend during triple-digit heat.

One incident took place at 11:30 am at the Echo Canyon Trailhead at Camelback Mountain on Saturday for reports of an overheated hiker. Crews found the woman about a quarter of the way up the mountain and took her down using the “big wheel.”

Just about an hour later, Phoenix Fire and Tempe crews went back to the same trailhead for a man who said he was feeling ill and couldn’t go back down the mountain after making it about three-quarters of the way up. First responders called in the Phoenix Firebird 10 helicopter to take the man down.

While the Extreme Heat Warning is in place, that means several Phoenix trails are closed:

Camelback Mountain: Echo Canyon and Cholla Trails



Phoenix Mountains Preserve: Piestewa Peak Summit trail and others



South Mountain Park and Preserve: Colbert Trail, Mormon Trail, Hau’pal Loop Trail, and access to the National Trail from the Pima Canyon Trailhead



In the video player above, hear from first responders and hikers about how to stay safe on the trails during the intense heat.