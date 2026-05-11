WATCH: Arizona mom faces toughest Mother’s Day after husband suffers life-changing stroke

PHOENIX — An Arizona mom is facing the toughest Mother’s Day she has had after her husband of 14 years suffered a stroke that left him paralyzed and unable to speak.

“This is just… made such a different impact in our world of how we would have normally celebrated Mother’s Day together as a family,” said Danielle Lake. “Oh, these last 17 days have been a roller coaster.”

For Lake and her three kids, this Mother’s Day has been something of a nightmare.

“It’s the long road that we have ahead of us that I worry about the most,” she said.

Instead of celebrating Mother’s Day with her kids, Lake has been right at her husband Trevor’s bedside, caring for him.

Hear more of their story in the video player above.

The family is also raising money on GoFundMe to help support medical treatments and other costs.