MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme Heat Warnings today and Tuesday as temperatures could reach the 110 mark

PHOENIX — High pressure continues to strengthen across the Desert Southwest into the start of the week, bringing some of the hottest temperatures we’ve seen so far this year.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for the Valley through Tuesday and will expand across parts of southwestern Arizona on Monday.

With a heat warning in place, Monday and Tuesday will be ABC15 Weather Action Days.

Here in the Valley, Monday’s high will climb to around 109 degrees—just one degree shy of the record of 110 set in 1934.

If we reach 110, it would mark the third-earliest 110-degree day on record for Phoenix and arrive about a month ahead of the typical first triple-digit milestone.

While Monday looks to be the peak, Tuesday will remain dangerously hot as the ridge of high pressure keeps a firm grip on the desert.

Heat risk levels are expected to reach the “major” category, meaning the risk for heat-related illnesses will increase significantly. Heat risk considers not only daytime highs, but also how well your body can recover overnight.

To stay safe, drink plenty of water, limit strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day, and take breaks in the shade or air conditioning. Never leave children or pets in vehicles.

Temperatures will begin to ease later in the week as a system passing to our north brings a bit more breeze. We could drop out of the triple digits by Friday, but highs will still run well above the normal of 93 degrees.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.51" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

