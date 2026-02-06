AM Roundup: Multiple shootings involving AZ police Thursday, Fitz is heading to the Hall

PHOENIX — We've almost made it through another week! Happy Friday!

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - February warmth continues heading into the weekend

High pressure keeps the unseasonable warmth rolling across the valley.

Highs climb to around 80°, with mostly sunny skies sticking around through the weekend.

Three police troopers hurt, four shootings involving Arizona officers Thursday

Three Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were hurt in one of four shootings involving Arizona law enforcement officers on Thursday.



Just before 4 p.m., Phoenix police were involved in a shooting near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road. A woman who police say was a suspect in a homicide was shot in the incident. She is reportedly in stable condition, and no officers were hurt.

Just before 7:30 p.m., three DPS troopers were reportedly hurt in a shooting near I-17 and Indian School Road. One of the three troopers was taken to the hospital. The suspect involved was also taken to the hospital.

Around 7:45 p.m., Coolidge police officers were involved in a shooting outside the city police station. They say a man with a machete refused to drop it, leading to the shooting. Coolidge police say the person shot has died, and no officers were hurt.

Just after 8:15 p.m., Chandler police officers were involved in a shooting near Arizona Avenue and Riggs Road. Details are limited, but one person was taken to the hospital, and no officers were injured.

All of the shootings come one day after a "gun battle" between a suspect and law enforcement in Flagstaff led to a helicopter crashing, killing two DPS staff members.

Authorities have announced a $50,000 reward, and an impostor making a ransom demand was arrested as police continue their search for Nancy Guthrie, who went missing Saturday.

During a Thursday morning press conference, officials with the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI shared new details on their continued efforts to locate Nancy Guthrie.

As of Thursday morning, officials have not identified a suspect or person of interest in this case.

An updated timeline of events was provided during the press conference, breaking down the hours before and after Nancy disappeared over the weekend.

"We just want mom back," Chris Nanos, Pima County Sheriff, said during a Thursday press conference.

The U.S. Transportation Secretary is at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport on Thursday to consider how some of the $12.5 billion dollars for air travel from the One Big Beautiful Bill could be used to improve operations. Secretary Sean Duffy spoke with ABC15 in an exclusive interview.

The future of air travel could be shaped by Phoenix Sky Harbor, according to Secretary Duffy, who took a tour of the airport.

“Phoenix is, as you know, a wildly expanding market. A lot of growth here, and so the airport is growing to meet the needs of the community,” Secretary Duffy said. "But also, something unique is happening in Phoenix at Sky Harbor. You have some of the better technology in all of our airports across the country. So I wanted to see what technology you currently have, but then also what upgrades you're going to need.”

Those upgrades would be paid for by funding secured for air traffic modernization through the One Big Beautiful Bill.

Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald has been named a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer.

On Thursday, the NFL announced the 2026 class, which included Fitz, Drew Brees, Roger Craig, Luke Kuechly, and Adam Vinatieri.

The incoming class will be enshrined in the Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Canton, Ohio, in August.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft, Fitzgerald cemented his legacy in Arizona behind 1,432 career receptions, 17,492 yards, and 121 touchdowns across 263 games played.