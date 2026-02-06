Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: February warmth continues heading into the weekend

Temperatures are running 10 to 15 degrees above normal for early February. Winds have been picking up, too. Watch out for peak wind gusts in the Valley near 25 mph through Thursday afternoon. This could impact play at the first round of the Phoenix Open, but at this point winds do look to lighten up by Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the second, third and fourth rounds.
A warm start for February in the Valley
PHOENIX — High pressure continues bringing unseasonable warmth to the Valley this week!

Temperatures are running 10 to 15 degrees above normal for early February.

Daily highs will top out near 80 degrees at TPC Scottsdale and the forecast will stay mostly sunny, so make sure you are hydrating all day if you are headed out to the Phoenix Open.

The UV Index will be in the moderate range, giving us only 45 minutes to be outside between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. before sunburn sets in. So, seek the shade, bring a hat and slather on the sunscreen throughout the day.

A few spots around the Valley might catch a brief shower early Sunday morning, but for most of us, the weekend stays dry.

An approaching storm system late next week could bring cooler air, more clouds and maybe even some rain and snow chances to Arizona. We'll keep you posted as we get closer.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.18" (-0.84" from average)
_________________________________________

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 8.31" (+1.09" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)
__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

