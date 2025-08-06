AM Roundup: Man accused of killing pregnant teen has long history, new report on Marana bus crash, record heat

PHOENIX — It's Wednesday — halfway through the work week! Temperatures will skyrocket today, so stay hydrated and keep yourself cool however you can!

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Record-breaking heat in the Valley starting today

Record-breaking heat is back in the Valley today. We're forecasting a blistering high of 117º, set to shatter the previous record of 114º from just two years ago. Even overnight, temperatures won't offer much relief as lows are stuck in the 90s.

A string of sexual abuse investigations, spanning nearly two decades, is allegedly connected to a 36-year-old man who police also accuse of killing a 16-year-old pregnant with his baby.

Police accuse 36-year-old Jurrell Davis and 18-year-old Jechri James-Gillett of shooting and killing 16-year-old Zariah Dodd, who was pregnant at the time, in July.

Investigators say Davis was the father of Dodd’s unborn child.

"Two monsters got together and decided that, you know, for whatever reason, they chose to do this, they planned this murder out and carried it out, and it's just, it's tragic all around,” said Rob Scherer with the Phoenix Police Department.

Man accused of killing pregnant 16-year-old has longstanding history of sexual abuse of minors

Voters in San Tan Valley headed to the polls Tuesday to decide whether their community should incorporate and establish its own local government.

The election gives residents the power to determine if San Tan Valley should become Arizona's newest town.

In the early batches of results, incorporation approval currently leads over those against incorporation about 2-to-1, but it's not clear how many more votes need to be counted.

This election represents a pivotal moment for the more than 100,000 residents who currently have no mayor, no city council, and no local government dedicated solely to their community's needs.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety report provides eyewitness testimony for the school bus rollover that happened in Marana in April.

The bus was heading to Tucson on Interstate 10 when the crash happened, according to the report.

The report details that a silver Volvo suddenly moved to the No. 3 lane, hitting the bus.

Investigators indicated that when the bus was hit, it went into the shoulder and dirt area, overcorrected to the left, and began rotating into the eastbound lanes.

The bus corrected and rotated as it reached the median and tipped over, breaking all the windows on one side of the bus.

He picked up a yoyo at 8 years old, and now Hunter Feuerstein is spinning it into a global spotlight.

With a daily grind that hasn’t let up in over a decade, this Chandler-based athlete has built a career from string and skill.

From teaching lessons to launching his own signature line and racking up millions of fans online, he has taken his talent to the world stage.

Now, he's hoping to turn his practice into a world title at this year’s YoYo World Championship in Prague.

