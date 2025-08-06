WATCH: Young Arizona yoyo pro taking talents to the world stage

He picked up a yoyo at 8 years old, and now Hunter Feuerstein is spinning it into a global spotlight.

With a daily grind that hasn’t let up in over a decade, this Chandler-based athlete has built a career from string and skill.

From teaching lessons to launching his own signature line and racking up millions of fans online, he has taken his talent to the world stage. Now, he's hoping to turn his practice into a world title at this year’s YoYo World Championship in Prague.

