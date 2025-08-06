MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Record-breaking heat in the Valley starting today

PHOENIX — Dangerous heat continues across Arizona as we closely watch records for many parts of the state.

The Extreme Heat Warning for the Valley continues through 8 p.m. Friday. The warning also includes all of southern Arizona and the Grand Canyon below 4,000 feet.

Parts of Yavapai and Mohave counties are also under the same warning Wednesday through Friday.

Due to the ongoing risk, every day this week are ABC15 Weather Action Days. That means we want you to take extra precautions to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your pets.

Make sure you stay hydrated throughout the day. Try to avoid being outside between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. If you have pets, keep them indoors as much as possible. If you absolutely have to be outdoors for work or any other reason, take frequent breaks in the shade and drink water regularly.

Be careful around hot surfaces. Things like car doors, steering wheels, and playground equipment can cause serious burns after just a few seconds in this kind of heat.

Temperatures will remain dangerously high the rest of the week. Phoenix could break more records as highs climb above 115 degrees on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Right now, we're forecasting 118 degrees on Thursday. If that holds, it would be the hottest temperature ever recorded in Phoenix during the month of August!

Heat risk levels will hit the "Extreme" category from Wednesday through Friday, meaning everyone is at risk for heat-related illness, regardless of age or health.

There is still a little monsoon moisture hanging over southern and eastern Arizona, which could lead to isolated storms in those areas.

For the Valley, the forecast remains dry for now, but here's a small chance that some of that moisture moves closer later this week.

We’ll keep tracking it and let you know if anything changes.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.63" (-2.41" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.16" (-0.93" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

