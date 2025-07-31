Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

WATCH: How a robot and mobile lab are helping us better understand heat impacts

At Arizona State University, a 1,000-pound, sensor-packed robot is helping scientists crack the code on how extreme heat really affects the human body.
How a robot and mobile lab are helping us better understand heat impacts
Posted
and last updated

TEMPE, AZ — ANDI isn't your average test dummy. At Arizona State University, a 1,000-pound, sensor-packed robot is helping scientists crack the code on how extreme heat really affects the human body.

For the first time ever, a thermal manikin was deployed outdoors during last summer’s brutal 117-degree heat wave in Tempe while teamed up with a high-tech mobile lab called MaRTy.

Together, they mapped how heat, wind, and radiation interact with our bodies in the real world.

ABC15 spoke to the team about what they're learning in their experiments to find out how we can better beat the heat as we head into the dog days of summer. Watch the full story in the video above.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen