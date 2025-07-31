WATCH: How a robot and mobile lab are helping us better understand heat impacts

TEMPE, AZ — ANDI isn't your average test dummy. At Arizona State University, a 1,000-pound, sensor-packed robot is helping scientists crack the code on how extreme heat really affects the human body.

For the first time ever, a thermal manikin was deployed outdoors during last summer’s brutal 117-degree heat wave in Tempe while teamed up with a high-tech mobile lab called MaRTy.

Together, they mapped how heat, wind, and radiation interact with our bodies in the real world.

ABC15 spoke to the team about what they're learning in their experiments to find out how we can better beat the heat as we head into the dog days of summer. Watch the full story in the video above.