Study reveals impact extreme heat has on classroom productivity

A new Arizona State University study reveals that physical activity during the day makes students more productive in the classroom.

On extreme heat days, students often stay indoors. But researchers found that much of that time is spent sedentary in a classroom, either playing games, socializing, or using screen time.

That is why Assistant Professor at the College of Health Solutions Allison Poulos says it's important for schools to find ways for kids to stay active. She says data shows students experience more positive emotions when playing in shaded areas outdoors, or in a gymnasium doing some sort of physical activity.

"Children's emotions are a direct contributor to their readiness to learn, so their academic capacity. So kids that have more positive emotional states, like feeling happy, cheerful, joyful...they're better prepared to learn inside the classroom," said Poulos.

The research, conducted with Valley fifth graders, found that shade can make a significant difference in outdoor temperatures. However, only 30% of schools nationwide have adequate shade structures, according to the study.

Shade structures are often expensive for schools to purchase, but there are grants available here.

On days when extreme heat makes outdoor recess impossible, researchers say there are still ways for students to burn off all that energy indoors. The Arizona Department of Health Services has ideas for schools here.