Multiple teenage students, staff injured during school bus crash on I-10 near Marana

MARANA, AZ — Multiple teenagers are injured due to a school bus crash along Interstate 10 near Marana.

At around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say troopers responded to a school bus crash along Interstate 10, northwest of Tucson.

Officials with Northwest Fire tell ABC15 crews transported multiple patients with various levels of injuries.

The patients are confirmed to be teenage students and three chaperones. The exact number of students taken to a hospital is unclear at this time. Officials say some of them were seriously injured while others were taken to be evaluated for precautionary measures.

The bus was traveling from the Kingman Unified School District.

District officials provided the following statement to the community and families:

We want to inform our families that a bus carrying Kingman Unified School District #20 FBLA students and three chaperones was involved in an accident on I-10 near Tucson. Thankfully, there are no fatalities, but several students and a staff member have been transported for medical evaluation.

Kingman High School and Lee Williams High School administration are actively reaching out to the families of those involved. Please know that we are gathering information and will provide updates as soon as possible.

Our thoughts are with everyone affected, and we appreciate your patience and support during this time.

The highway is closed in both directions at Tangerine Road (milepost 240), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

ABC15 is working to get more details and will update this story as soon as they become available.