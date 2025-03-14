Woman-owned businesses to visit in the Valley during Women's History Month

PHOENIX — Celebrate Women's History Month with dining and shopping experiences created and owned by women.

ABC15 Woman-owned businesses in the Valley

Here's a list that showcases some of the businesses throughout the Valley!

Toasted Mallow

Owned by Tricia Arce, this shop has gone viral online over the years for its mallow treats that are handcrafted.



Where to go: 1034 N Gilbert Road, Unit 2, in Gilbert

Mis Raíces Café

The local coffee brand Mis Raíces Café was founded by Clara Sánchez.

According to Sánchez, most of the coffee beans used for her business are from Chiapas, Mexico, and are roasted locally in Arizona.



Where to go: 1325 Grand Ave., Unit 3 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Peixoto Coffee

The locally based roastery is owned by Julia Peixoto Peters.



Where to go:

11 West Boston Street, Suite 6, in Chandler. 3150 E Ray Rd, Suite 100, in Gilbert.



Chic Chef 77 Bistro & Wine Bar

Celebrity chef Nik Fields opened the Bistro and Wine Bar.

“There’s so many wine producers, like woman-owned and a lot of black-owned wine companies that just don’t get to be serviced, but they actually do deserve to [be]serviced but are overshadowed by the bigger brands. So we want to bring all of that into Chic Chef,” said Fields.

The place also has a whimsical and fun cocktail selection.



Where to go: 532 W McDowell in Tempe

Pouring diversity into the world of wine

Lasgidi Cafe Nigerian

Normally, we'd say, if you can't take the heat, stay out of the kitchen, but in Chef Patty's case, everyone, regardless of your tastebuds, is always welcome.

She describes her cuisine as a gateway to introducing people to Nigerian culture. "I am your first stop, sometimes, to African culture, period," explains Chef Patty. "I think we have a lot of East Africans and North Africans - but that West African scene has really been dull - and Patty is ready to spice it up!"



Find the next food truck stop right here.

Valley chef honors Kwanzaa through cuisine

The Nest Prep

The Nest Prep offers premade meals for families, taking the time-consuming chore off their plates.

The business offers a “100% handmade, customizable menu" with meals that are “hand delivered” and “freezer friendly,” according to their website. They also have a pickup location in Scottsdale.

The Nest Prep offers customizable, premade meals for busy families

Slimeatory

Slimeatory not only lets you take home unique slime, but you can also create your own! ABC15 caught up with the Arizona YouTuber and slime maker, Ameerah Navalua, who made the slime-centered business in the East Valley.

‘Let all your creativity flow,’ inside Ameerah Navalua’s ‘Slimeatory’ store in Gilbert

“I intended it to be a place where you can let all your creativity flow and just go absolutely crazy, whether it's just with slime or any craft, really, because I have a ton of supplies, and its glue and glitters and colorings and sprinkles; basically, everything for crafts, even scents,” said Navalua to ABC15 in an interview.

The store sells apparel, accessories, and toys, but needless to say… slime is the main star.



Where to go: 2270 E Williams Field Rd #106 in Gilbert.

Desert Paddleboards

Be bathed by the sound of relaxation, as you float under the moonlight sky. Desert Paddleboards has “Floating Sound Baths” on its list of outdoor activities available when the sun goes down.

“We love doing it at night, because it's so hot here, and because you're on the water, it actually makes you a little bit cooler, too. And as they walk in, we have a bunch of candles. We have neat lighted balls all around the pool, they do about a 10-minute meditation, and then the musicians will start using their singing bowls and gongs and flutes, and it just takes your body through this relaxation period where it synchronizes with your chakras and helps you relax,” explained Sarah Williams, owner of Desert Paddleboards, in an interview with ABC15.

Title 9 Sports Grill

Title 9 Sports Grill will be one of just a handful of sports bars in the country focused on women's athletics.

Audrey Corley is behind the new Valley concept, teaming up with Kat Moore, the current owner of the property where Title 9 Sports Grill opened.

“This is about women,” Corley told ABC15. “It’s time, and it’s overdue. And we should be celebrated for all the achievements and the hard work.”



Where to go: 4221 N 7th Ave in Phoenix

Greenwood Brewing

Owner Megan Greenwood opened her brick-and-mortar brewery on Roosevelt Row in the summer of 2020, during the height of the pandemic.

Greenwood said they want to redefine what beer is for women.

"I want more women in the industry. I got into brewing because I felt underrepresented as a woman consuming beer, I felt like I wasn't really being marketed to," said Greenwood in a previous interview with ABC15.