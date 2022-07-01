PHOENIX — The local coffee brand Mis Raíces Café founded by Clara Sánchez is ready to go brick-and-mortar! The Mexican coffee shop will open in Downtown Phoenix this July.

FROM MEXICO TO AZ

According to Sánchez, most of the coffee beans used for her business are from Chiapas, Mexico and then are roasted here locally in Arizona.

The names of the coffees are in Spanish, but an English description will be available in English at the shop.

“CAFECITO CON SABOR A MÉXICO”

Clara Sánchez was a former barista for several years that “really enjoyed crafting drinks for other people.” With the start of her own Mexican coffee brand, one of her goals was for people to taste the “typical flavors from Mexico in the coffees.”

Mis Raíces Café |Clara Sánchez

Mis Raíces Café carries coffee infused flavors such as: Mazapan, Horchata, Churro, Chocolate Mexicano and Café de Olla. According to Sánchez, one of their most popular flavors is the Gansito Coffee which is a Mexican pastry that’s essentially a mini vanilla cake with chocolate over it.

A LOGO WITH MEANING

The logo of the coffee brand and its shop was made with the owner’s family in mind.

“It has a coffee bean, which represents the coffee. It has the two hands — that’s my husband’s hand and my hand [and they’re] holding what we have planned… that its growing, rooting. And the two leaves are my daughter and son,” said Sánchez.

IF YOU GO

