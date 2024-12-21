Phoenix's first women's sports bar to open its doors in the new year

PHOENIX — When one door closes, another one opens. That’s the case in the Melrose District of Phoenix, where a local restaurant is closing, and the Valley’s first women’s sports bar will open in its place.

Short Leash Hotdogs and Taproom on 7th Avenue holds its farewell event Saturday, as the spot officially closes. Then the space will be transformed into Title 9 Sports Grill, which is expected to open by the end of January.

Young athletes, with their own dreams of going pro, are already looking forward to watching their favorite stars. Eleven-year-old Lyric Bolden gushed about one of her favorite athletes, Simone Biles.

“She’s stronger than boys too! I bet she could beat them in an arm wrestle,” Bolden said.

Audrey Corley is behind the new concept, teaming up with Kat Moore, the current owner of the property where Title 9 Sports Grill open.

“This is about women,” Corley told ABC15. “It’s time, and it’s overdue. And we should be celebrated for all the achievements and the hard work.”

