The Nest Prep offers customizable, premade meals for busy families

Adjusting to life with a newborn baby is a huge undertaking, but one small business is hoping to make postpartum life a little easier for families.

The Nest Prep offers premade meals for families, taking the time-consuming chore off their plates.

The business offers a “100% handmade, customizable menu" with meals that are “hand delivered” and “freezer friendly,” according to their website. They also have a pickup location in Scottsdale.

If you'd like to sign up for the meal service or buy a gift card for a busy family - or even just someone who could use a break from cooking — click here.