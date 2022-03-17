Owner of Phoenix brewery hopes to inspire other women

PHOENIX — The owner and head brewer of Greenwood Brewing in downtown Phoenix are both women, a rare combination in the beer industry.

Owner Megan Greenwood is hoping to inspire other women and give back during Women's History Month.

Greenwood opened her brick-and-mortar brewery on Roosevelt Row in the summer of 2020 during the height of the pandemic.

"It was really hard in the beginning, we're finally seeing a kind of shift this year," she said.

Greenwood said they want to redefine what beer is for women.

"I think it's a really exciting time to be in the industry. You know, who's going to know women better than a woman leading a woman brewing?"

According to the Brewers Association, only about 2.9% of breweries are solely owned by women.

"I want more women in the industry. I got into brewing because I felt underrepresented as a woman consuming beer, I felt like I wasn't really being marketed to," said Greenwood.

She said she also wants to help women get into non-traditional roles in other industries too.

"Hopefully she'll feel inspired by what we're doing. And do it herself," she said.

For Women's History Month they've partnered with the nonprofits UMOM and Fresh Start Women's Foundation.

They will donate a dollar from every pint they sell of their flagship beer "Herstory."

They'll also donate 5% of every keg they sell to partner restaurants and bars.

The brewery has 15 businesses that are participating, including Arcadia Meat Market, OHSO, Spinato’s Pizzeria - Scottsdale, Hyatt Place Scottsdale and Downtown, FnB, Blanco - Downtown Phoenix, Rough Rider, and The Churchill.

UMOM helps homeless families get access to shelters, and Fresh Start provides women career and educational services.

"This is really important for us to be able to give to other women in the community," said Greenwood.

