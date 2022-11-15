Watch Now
Trevor Noah to bring his 'Off the Record' tour to the Valley in 2023

The world tour will make a stop in Phoenix; tickets go on sale November 18
Trevor Noah
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP<br/>
Trevor Noah
Posted at 11:00 AM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 13:00:34-05

PHOENIX, AZ — Trevor Noah is bringing his “Off the Record” tour to the Valley in the fall of 2023!

The comedian and host of ‘The Daily Show’ will start the first leg of his 2023 world tour in the U.S. come January 2023 and will make a stop in Arizona in October.

Tickets for the general public go on sale November 18 at 11 a.m. LiveNation.com.

IF YOU GO

  • Show date: October 20, 2023
  • Event venue: Arizona Financial Theatre [400 W Washington St] in Phoenix

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Trevor Noah announced earlier this year that he's leaving ‘The Daily Show.'

If you can’t wait to see Noah in the Valley till next year- keep this in mind- on November 22, 2022, Netflix will drop his new comedy special “I Wish You Would.”

ADD THESE EVENTS TO YOUR 2023 CALENDAR

Shania Twain, Taylor Swift, Lizzo, P!NK, George Strait, Maná and Marc Anthony recently announced their 2023 tour stops in the Valley! Plus, Maroon 5 and Walker Hayes are set to perform at TPC Scottsdale on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

