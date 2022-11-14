P!NK bringing Summer Carnival 2023 tour to Chase Field

PHOENIX — Let's Get The Party Started! International pop icon P!NK is coming to the Valley.

The three-time Grammy Award-winning artist is bringing her Summer Carnival 2023 tour to Chase Field in downtown Phoenix.

The stadium tour includes special guests, with Brandi Carlile scheduled to attend the Phoenix date. Opening acts include Grouplove and KidCutUp.

The 21-city tour kicks off July 24 in Toronto, Canada, and will wrap up in the Valley at Chase Field on October 9, 2023.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on November 21 at 10 am at LiveNation.com

Presale tickets for Citi card members will be available beginning November 16 at 10 am.

Verizon is also having a presale offer beginning November 17.