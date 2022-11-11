Taylor Swift adds second Glendale show to kick off 'The Eras Tour' in Arizona

GLENDALE, AZ — Hey Swifties! A second show in Glendale is now on the schedule for Taylor Swift's upcoming concert tour, which kicks off in Arizona next year.

The singer recently announced she would be performing with special guests Paramore and Gayle at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Swift's website said Friday morning that she would also be holding another performance in Glendale a day before, on March 17, 2023.

She gave us 8 shows last week, honey, but we want ‘em all. 💕 Due to unprecedented demand for tickets to #TSTheErasTour, Taylor has added 17 more shows in the US! https://t.co/ebjX0GgXTu pic.twitter.com/1NQeUZ7vml — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) November 11, 2022

The addition is one of more than a dozen new shows added to "The Eras Tour" lineup since its initial announcement.

According to Ticketmaster, “No tickets are being sold at this time. Verified Fan Presales will begin on November 15.”

