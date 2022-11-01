Watch Now
Taylor Swift announces 2023 ‘The Eras Tour’, first stop is in Glendale

The tour includes special guests Paramore and Gayle
Taylor Swift
Posted at 7:04 AM, Nov 01, 2022
GLENDALE, AZ — GET READY SWIFTIES! Taylor Swift announced her 2023 ‘The Eras Tour!’ Tuesday and the first stop is Arizona!

The singer is set to hit the stage with special guests Paramore and Gayle at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Swifts’ Arizona stop is part of the first leg of “The Eras Tour” in stadiums across the United Sates. “International dates to be announced as soon as we can,” said the artist on social media.

According to Ticketmaster, “No tickets are being sold at this time. Verified Fan Presales will begin on November 15.”

