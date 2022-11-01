Taylor Swift announces 2023 ‘The Eras Tour’, first stop is in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — GET READY SWIFTIES! Taylor Swift announced her 2023 ‘The Eras Tour!’ Tuesday and the first stop is Arizona!

The singer is set to hit the stage with special guests Paramore and Gayle at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!https://t.co/KFuqvrhSGo pic.twitter.com/eVyTcuW8sK — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 1, 2022

Swifts’ Arizona stop is part of the first leg of “The Eras Tour” in stadiums across the United Sates. “International dates to be announced as soon as we can,” said the artist on social media.

According to Ticketmaster, “No tickets are being sold at this time. Verified Fan Presales will begin on November 15.”

OTHER SHOWS COMING TO TOWN

Shania Twain and George Strait both recently announced 2023 tour stops in the Valley. Maroon 5 and Walker Hayes are set to perform at TPC Scottsdale on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.