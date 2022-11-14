Marc Anthony announces VIVIENDO Tour date in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — Latin legend Marc Anthony is bringing the heat to the Valley next year.
The Grammy Award-winning singer has announced his VIVIENDO Tour will continue next year and will include a stop at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on Saturday, March 4.
JUST ANNOUNCED! @MarcAnthony is headed to Glendale on March 4. Pre-sale starts November 17 at 10:00AM. Check back here for the code! https://t.co/fH4Wy7NX50#marcanthony #glendale #arizona #viviendotour #phoenix pic.twitter.com/HPVslN6Nwe— Desert Diamond Arena (@DDArenaAZ) November 14, 2022
Presale for the tour begins Thursday, November 17 at 10 am and tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, November 18 at 9 am.
For details on ticket information, click here.