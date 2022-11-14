Marc Anthony announces VIVIENDO Tour date in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — Latin legend Marc Anthony is bringing the heat to the Valley next year.

The Grammy Award-winning singer has announced his VIVIENDO Tour will continue next year and will include a stop at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on Saturday, March 4.

Presale for the tour begins Thursday, November 17 at 10 am and tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, November 18 at 9 am.

