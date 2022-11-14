Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Marc Anthony announces VIVIENDO Tour date in Glendale

Marc Anthony
Rob Grabowski/Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP
FILE - Marc Anthony performs during his Pa'lla Voy Tour in Rosemont, Ill. on Oct. 8, 2021. Marc Anthony canceled last night's show in Panama after an injury. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Marc Anthony
Posted at 2:35 PM, Nov 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-14 16:35:11-05

GLENDALE, AZ — Latin legend Marc Anthony is bringing the heat to the Valley next year.

The Grammy Award-winning singer has announced his VIVIENDO Tour will continue next year and will include a stop at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on Saturday, March 4.

Presale for the tour begins Thursday, November 17 at 10 am and tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, November 18 at 9 am.

RELATED: P!NK bringing Summer Carnival 2023 tour to Chase Field
RELATED: Lizzo is bringing her concert '2our' to Phoenix in 2023

For details on ticket information, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Win $1,000 in holiday cash with ABC15 Mornings' Watch and Win Giveaway