Things to do: Zoppé Circus, Grupo Firme, Sparkling Surprise, Santa Hustle and more

PHOENIX, AZ — From concerts to sporting events, circus acts, and even a marathon with several Santa Clauses in the West Valley- there’s lots to do in the Valley this weekend!

Here’s where to head out with the family:

ZOPPÉ CIRCUS

Cost: Tickets range from $25 to $45. Children 3 and under enter for free.

When: Shows available from December 16 to January 1 st

Where: Bell Bank Park [6321 South Ellsworth Road]

SPARKLING SURPRISE

What to expect: A walk-thru holiday display experience that features a 30-foot-tall Christmas tree, a 20-foot-tall snowman, giant candy canes, Santa’s sleigh, a large gingerbread man and more.

Cost: Free

When: Nightly from 5:30 p.m. to dawn, now through January 3, 2023

Where: Surprise Recreation Campus [15960 N. Bullard Ave.] Click here to view map with the event’s activities.

SANTA HUSTLE

When: Sunday, December 18 at 7:30 a.m.

COST

Kid's dash: now until Dec. 17 [$10] and on race day [$20]

5k: now until Dec. 17 [$54.99] and on race day [$60]

Half Marathon: now until Dec. 17 [$74.99] and race day [$80].

Where: WaterDance Plaza at Westgate in Glendale [6751 N Sunset Blvd]

GRUPO FIRME: 'ENFIESTADOS Y AMANECIDOS'

When: Saturday, December 17, 8 p.m.

Cost: tickets start at $145

Where: Desert Diamond Arena [9400 W Maryland Ave] in Glendale

GLADYS KNIGHT WITH SPECIAL GUEST COMEDIAN MARK CORDES

When: Friday, December 16, at 8 p.m.

Cost: tickets start at $45.

Where: Celebrity Theatre [440 North 32nd Street] in Phoenix

'JOSE HERNANDEZ' MERRY-ACHI CHRISTMAS

What to expect: According to the Scottsdale Arts officials, Mariachi Sol de México will perform holiday classics and ‘favorites from the mariachi songbook’.

When: Saturday, December 17, 8 p.m.

Cost: tickets start at $39

Where: Virginia G. Piper Theater at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts [7380 E 2nd St].

PHOENIX SUNS VS. NEW ORLEANS PELICANS

When: Saturday, December 17, 7 p.m.

Cost: tickets start at $39

Where: Footprint Center [201 E Jefferson St] in Phoenix

ARIZONA COYOTES VS. NEW YORK ISLANDERS

When: Friday, December 16, at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: tickets start at $141

Where: Mullett Arena [411 S Packard Dr] in Tempe

ARIZONA COYOTES VS. BUFFALO SABRES

When: Saturday, December 17, 7 p.m.

Cost: tickets start at $100

Where: Mullett Arena [411 S Packard Dr] in Tempe

VRBO FIESTA BOWL PARADE

Cost: Free.

When: Saturday, December 17, at 10 a.m.

Where: Starts at N Central Ave & Montebello Ave in Phoenix, click here for route map.

MORE HOLIDAY EXPERIENCES

LAS NOCHES DE LAS LUMINARIAS

What to expect: The Desert Botanical Garden welcomes the holiday season with its iconic tradition of Las Noches de las Luminarias. “This tradition started to share with people here at the garden the beauty of the holidays,” said Marisol Peláez, digital marketing manager at the Desert Botanical Garden. “People can walk through the trails and they’re going to be able to follow this path full of luminaria lights.”

When: Las Noches de Luminarias are lit on selected dates, which include December 9-11, 15-18, 20-23, and 26-31 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

are lit on selected dates, which include December 9-11, 15-18, 20-23, and 26-31 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Costs: $39.95 for adults, $16.95 for children [ages 3-17] and children 2 and younger enter for FREE. [Member prices differ]

Location: Desert Botanical Garden [1201 N Galvin Pkwy] in Phoenix.

HALLMARK'S 'ENCHANT'

When: November 25 to January 1, 2023.

Tickets are NOW ON SALE.

Cost: adults $34, children (ages 3–17) $20, Military $31, seniors (65+) $31 and children 2 and under are free.

Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick [7555 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale]

‘PRATT BROTHERS CHRISTMAS & HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR’

When: The holiday spectacular runs from November 22 to January 1, 2023.

Hours of operation: Open every day from 6 p.m.-10 p.m.

Cost: General admission $14.99, Pratt Pass VIP $75 and Free General Admission for Children ages 2 & under.

Where: Bell Bank Park [6321 South Ellsworth Road, Mesa]

‘ZOOLIGHTS’ AT THE PHOENIX ZOO

When: November 23 to January 15, 2023.

Hours of operation: 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Cost:

If you purchase your ticket online, it's $30 or it's $25 if you’re a Phoenix Zoo member. Price of a ticket if you purchase at the gate are $35 or it's $30 if you’re a Phoenix Zoo member. According to event officials, children ages 2 and under get in for free.

Where: Phoenix Zoo [455 N Galvin Pkwy]

MERRY MAIN STREET

When: the holiday experience opens on November 25.

Cost: Some activities are free; others have a cost.

Where: 20 E Main St in Mesa

DESERT FARM LIGHTS

When: Open daily [5:30 pm - 10 p.m.] from November 25 to January 8, 2023

Cost: $17 for adults and $13 for children ages 2-12.

Event officials highly advise you to buy your tickets online. You can purchase tickets on-site, but keep in mind that there is an occupancy limit at the event venue.

Where: Justice Brothers Ranch [14629 W. Peoria Ave] in Waddell

‘THE IMMERSIVE NUTCRACKER, A WINTER MIRACLE’

When: This holiday experience opens November 19.

Cost: Tickets start at $29.99 and family packs are 10% off per ticket and “must be purchased in bundles of four tickets or more.”

Where: Lighthouse ArtSpace Phoenix [4301 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale]

GLENDALE GLITTERS

When: Everyday [5 p.m.- 10 p.m.] from November 22 to January 7, 2023

Cost: Free

Where: Murphy Park [W Glendale Ave] and surrounding areas.

