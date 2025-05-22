Watch Now
Things to do: Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert, Mac and Cheese Festival, Simple Minds & more

Get out and enjoy the weekend!
Things to do this weekend: Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert, Mac and Cheese Festival, Simple Minds &amp; more.
Weekend Events May 23-25.png
Posted

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on May 23-25.

Friday, May 23

Spring Arizona Restaurant Week

When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Over 200 restaurants across AZ
Cost: Prix-fixe dinners start at $33, $44 & $55

Get ready to spice up your dining life during Arizona Restaurant Week. We’re serving up a state-sized plate of choices, from sizzling Southwestern flavors and your favorite comfort food to luxe dining experiences and flavors from around the globe. We hope you’re hungry!

Arizona Restaurant Week

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert

When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Symphony Hall, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $35

Join us for this epic chapter in Luke Skywalker’s journey to understand who he really is as the Phoenix Symphony presents Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back™ in Concert and performs the exciting John Williams score live with the movie!

Movies in the Park: Surfs Up

When: Movies begin at dusk (between 7 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.)
Where: Kiwanis Park, Tempe
Cost: Free event

Grab the gang, your blankets, a picnic dinner and head to Kiwanis Park to enjoy a free family-friendly flick on Friday evening.

Movies-in-the-Park.jpg

Live With Jake Shane

When: 8 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $53

Saturday, May 24

Mac and Cheese Festival

When: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $21.60

The FIRST EVER Mac & Cheese Festival at Chase Field. The festival will feature mouthwatering Mac & Cheese-themed bites, refreshing drinks, and exciting live entertainment! Various ticket packages are available, including VIP packages that offer Fast Lane Entry, food & drink vouchers, and more. Don’t miss out on this cheesy, fun-filled day! Get your tickets now!

Mac N Cheese.jpg

HAUSER: The Rebel Is Back

When: 8 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $64

Stjepan Hauser
Stjepan Hauser of 2Cellos performing at Philips Arena on Friday, Nov 16, 2013, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP)

Sunday, May 25

Washington Mystics vs. Phoenix Mercury

When: 3 p.m.
Where: PHX Arena
Cost: Tickets start around $35

The Phoenix Mercury will host the Washington Mystics on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Storm Mercury Basketball
Phoenix Mercury guard Alexa Held (1) during a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm in Phoenix, Saturday, May 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

RELATED: 2025 Memorial Day events and ceremonies in the Valley

Simple Minds: Alive & Kicking Tour 2025

When: 7 p.m.
Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $54.50

The band Simple Minds, known for their hit song ‘Don’t You Forget About Me’ from the movie The Breakfast Club... will be performing its ‘Alive and Kicking Tour’ at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater in Phoenix on Sunday at 7 p.m.

James Kerr
James Kerr of Simple Minds performs a tribute to the 30th anniversary of The Breakfast Club" at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 17, 2015, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

