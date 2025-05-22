Things to do: Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert, Mac and Cheese Festival, Simple Minds & more

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on May 23-25.

Friday, May 23

Spring Arizona Restaurant Week

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Over 200 restaurants across AZ

Cost: Prix-fixe dinners start at $33, $44 & $55

Get ready to spice up your dining life during Arizona Restaurant Week. We’re serving up a state-sized plate of choices, from sizzling Southwestern flavors and your favorite comfort food to luxe dining experiences and flavors from around the globe. We hope you’re hungry!

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Symphony Hall, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $35

Join us for this epic chapter in Luke Skywalker’s journey to understand who he really is as the Phoenix Symphony presents Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back™ in Concert and performs the exciting John Williams score live with the movie!

Movies in the Park: Surfs Up

When: Movies begin at dusk (between 7 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.)

Where: Kiwanis Park, Tempe

Cost: Free event

Grab the gang, your blankets, a picnic dinner and head to Kiwanis Park to enjoy a free family-friendly flick on Friday evening.

Live With Jake Shane

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $53

Saturday, May 24

Mac and Cheese Festival

When: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $21.60

The FIRST EVER Mac & Cheese Festival at Chase Field. The festival will feature mouthwatering Mac & Cheese-themed bites, refreshing drinks, and exciting live entertainment! Various ticket packages are available, including VIP packages that offer Fast Lane Entry, food & drink vouchers, and more. Don’t miss out on this cheesy, fun-filled day! Get your tickets now!

HAUSER: The Rebel Is Back

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $64

Stjepan Hauser of 2Cellos performing at Philips Arena on Friday, Nov 16, 2013, in Atlanta.

Sunday, May 25

Washington Mystics vs. Phoenix Mercury

When: 3 p.m.

Where: PHX Arena

Cost: Tickets start around $35

The Phoenix Mercury will host the Washington Mystics on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Phoenix Mercury guard Alexa Held (1) during a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm in Phoenix, Saturday, May 17, 2025.

Simple Minds: Alive & Kicking Tour 2025

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $54.50

The band Simple Minds, known for their hit song ‘Don’t You Forget About Me’ from the movie The Breakfast Club... will be performing its ‘Alive and Kicking Tour’ at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater in Phoenix on Sunday at 7 p.m.