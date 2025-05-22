Things to do: Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert, Mac and Cheese Festival, Simple Minds & more

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on May 23-25.
Friday, May 23
Spring Arizona Restaurant Week
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Over 200 restaurants across AZ
Cost: Prix-fixe dinners start at $33, $44 & $55
Get ready to spice up your dining life during Arizona Restaurant Week. We’re serving up a state-sized plate of choices, from sizzling Southwestern flavors and your favorite comfort food to luxe dining experiences and flavors from around the globe. We hope you’re hungry!
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Symphony Hall, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $35
Join us for this epic chapter in Luke Skywalker’s journey to understand who he really is as the Phoenix Symphony presents Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back™ in Concert and performs the exciting John Williams score live with the movie!
When: Movies begin at dusk (between 7 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.)
Where: Kiwanis Park, Tempe
Cost: Free event
Grab the gang, your blankets, a picnic dinner and head to Kiwanis Park to enjoy a free family-friendly flick on Friday evening.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $53
Saturday, May 24
When: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $21.60
The FIRST EVER Mac & Cheese Festival at Chase Field. The festival will feature mouthwatering Mac & Cheese-themed bites, refreshing drinks, and exciting live entertainment! Various ticket packages are available, including VIP packages that offer Fast Lane Entry, food & drink vouchers, and more. Don’t miss out on this cheesy, fun-filled day! Get your tickets now!
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $64
Sunday, May 25
Washington Mystics vs. Phoenix Mercury
When: 3 p.m.
Where: PHX Arena
Cost: Tickets start around $35
The Phoenix Mercury will host the Washington Mystics on Sunday at 3 p.m.
Simple Minds: Alive & Kicking Tour 2025
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $54.50
The band Simple Minds, known for their hit song ‘Don’t You Forget About Me’ from the movie The Breakfast Club... will be performing its ‘Alive and Kicking Tour’ at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater in Phoenix on Sunday at 7 p.m.