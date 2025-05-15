2025 Memorial Day events and ceremonies in the Valley

PHOENIX — Memorial Day events are happening across the Valley on Monday, May 26, to honor those who died while serving our country.

ABC15 FILE MEMORIAL DAY CELEBRATION AT MOUNTAIN VIEW FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY

Several cemeteries and cities across the Valley are among those holding services in observance of our fallen servicemembers. Here's where to go:

MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY| Litchfield Park

The City of Litchfield Park will hold a 30-minute Memorial Day ceremony at the WWII Memorial on the west side of Litchfield Elementary School. There will be a floral tribute, the playing of "Taps," a prayer, and a moment of silence.



When: May 26 at 7 a.m.

Address: 255 W Wigwam Blvd in Litchfield Park

MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE | Gilbert

Hosted by the HD SOUTH, the Town of Gilbert, the Veterans Advisory Board, and the American Legion Post 39, the Memorial Day ceremony will take place on May 26. According to the event’s website, “the event will include a flag and wreath ceremony, the battlefield cross, the POW/MIA table, and remarks from local Gilbert dignitaries, including Mayor Scott Anderson.” More information can be found here.



When: Monday, May 26, from 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Address: Town Hall [50 E. Civic Center Drive] in Gilbert

MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY | Avondale

The ceremony will have a musical tribute and a moving flag ceremony.

“The event is being held in partnership with several organizations, including the American Legion's Crandall Palmer Post 61, VFW Pat Tillman Memorial Post 40, and the Blue Star Moms,” read a news release sent on behalf of the city to ABC15. “The event is free; attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket to sit on at the outdoor amphitheater.”



When: Monday, May 26, at 8:30 a.m.

Address: Avondale Civic Center Amphitheater [11465 W. Civic Center Drive].

A MISSING MAN FORMATION FLYOVER

Several cemeteries across the Valley are holding services in observance of veterans who died while serving in the military. At each of these eight coordinated events on May 27, Falcon Warbirds will perform a Missing Man formation flyover. Additional information can be found here.



Sunland Memorial Park, Mortuary & Cremation Center

15826 North Del Webb Blvd in Sun City Flyover expected to be seen at 9:30 a.m



West Resthaven Funeral Home & Resthaven Park Cemetery

6450 West Northern Ave in Glendale Flyover expected to be seen at 9:34 a.m.



Greenwood Memory Lawn Mortuary & Cemetery

719 N 27th Ave in Phoenix Flyover expected to be seen at 9:39 a.m.



Resthaven/Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens

4310 East Southern Ave in Phoenix Flyover expected to be seen at 9:45 a.m.



Valley of the Sun Mortuary & Cemetery

10940 East Chandler Heights Rd in Chandler Flyover expected to be seen at 9:53 a.m.

Mariposa Gardens Memorial Park & Funeral Care

400 South Power Road in Mesa Flyover expected to be seen at 10:02 a.m.

