Things to do: Irish Fountain Fest, St. Patrick's Day Parade, Ostrich Festival, AZ Aloha Festival & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on March 14-16.

Friday, March 14

Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Tumbleweed Park, Chandler

Cost: $25 adult admission, $15 for kids 5-12

Two weekends full of rides, music, food, and a whole lot of fun are set for the 35th Annual Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival! This weekend will feature Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers, The Fray, BRELAND and more.

Sparky's Fairway

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe

Cost: $100 Inferno Bay for six golfers

Tee up for "Sparky's Fairway," the exciting new driving range event hosted at the iconic Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils from Feb. 22 - Mar. 16, 2025. Soak in Tempe views as you take aim to hit golf balls from an elevated platform onto the stadium football field. Tickets starting at $100 include 6 people per bay! Tee times vary daily.

Zack Perry

Liszt’s Piano Concerto No. 1

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Phoenix Symphony Hall

Cost: Tickets start at $45

Grammy Award-winning American pianist Michelle Cann is soloist in Liszt’s Piano Concerto No. 1, an innovative, large-scale work that integrates virtuoso piano and orchestra from start to finish.

NBA: Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Arena

Cost: Tickets start at $45

The Phoenix Suns will host the Sacramento Kings on Friday night at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 15

Arizona Aloha Festival

When: Saturday - Sunday

Where: Tempe Town Lake

Cost: Free festival

The Arizona Aloha Festival is transforming Tempe Town Lake to celebrate Hawaiian and Polynesian cultures. The free admission event on March 15 and 16 promises cultural experiences to eventgoers with its Keiki Activities, Ohana Village, music, and live performances. And if you do go, don’t skip out on checking out the Island Marketplaces — these areas feature handmade art, engraved jewelry, island-style snacks, and more.

Family Fun Saturdays: Spring Fest

When: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Where: Arizona Center, Phoenix

Cost: Free admission

Join us for a festive Spring Fest, a free family-friendly event with fun for all ages! Enjoy delicious treats, light shopping, outdoor games, music, karaoke, dancing, and a variety of kids’ activities. Don’t miss out on free giveaways, face painting, a 3D photo booth, caricatures, and a bubble machine! The event happens every third Saturday of the month and takes place rain or shine, with an indoor space available if needed.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Faire

When: Parade at 10 a.m. | Faire at 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Margaret T. Hance Park

Cost: Parade is free | Faire is $15 admission

The 42nd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Phoenix, AZ, will take place on March 15, 2025, at 10 AM in Downtown Phoenix. The parade route runs along 3rd Street, starting at Oak Street and ending at Margaret T. Hance Park. Following the parade, the Phoenix St. Patrick’s Day Faire will be held at Hance Park, featuring Irish music, step dancing, bagpipers, Irish clubs, and community festivities.

Irish Fountain Fest

When: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Fountain Park, Fountain Hills

Cost: Free Admission

Strike gold at the Irish Fountain Fest! The annual tradition is back in Fountain Hills with its iconic greening of the fountain, traditional Irish Folk music, and more family fun for free.

Los Tigres del Norte

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Arena

Cost: Tickets start around $100

Los Tigres Del Norte invite you to their new La Lotería 2025 tour on March 15! With an unmatched legacy and decades of hits, this show will take you on an unforgettable musical journey through their greatest classics and newest songs!

Sunday, March 16

Scottsdale Sparkle: March Madness

When: Saturday - Sunday | 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Arizona Boardwalk, Scottsdale

Cost: Free admission

Enjoy the weather and shop over 50 talented vendors with variety of handcrafted items at Scottsdale Sparkle’s Arts, Crafts, and Gifts event! Plus, activities for kids include free face painting, sand art projects, bead bar, goodie bags, a DJ, and more! Presented by Wounded Women Warriors.

Phantom

When: Friday - Sunday | Shows running until April 10

Where: Arizona Broadway Theatre, Peoria

Cost: Tickets start at $75

