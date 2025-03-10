Irish Fountain Fest | Free annual tradition in Fountain Hills returns ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ — Strike gold at the Irish Fountain Fest! The annual tradition is back in Fountain Hills with its iconic greening of the fountain, traditional Irish Folk music, and more family fun for free.

Town of Fountain Hills Irish Fountain Fest in Fountain Hills, Arizona

“It's been going on for almost 20 years now, and we have a lot of really traditional Irish things going on- your traditional food, we've got a pipe and drum performance by the Mesa Caledonian Pipe Band, and we've also got a lot of really great live performances from some Celtic rock bands as well,” said Ryan Preston, Recreation Manager of the Town of Fountain Hills, to ABC15.

For those ages 21 and over, the event will feature a Crescent Crown Beer Garden! And don’t worry, there will be plenty of fun for the kiddos too at the Kid Zone.

“Absolutely no admission fees, no fees, no tickets needed whatsoever. The only thing you will need to purchase is the beer [and] the food on-site. You're also welcome to bring your own food to the event. But everything else is absolutely free. The inflatables, the rock wall, the face painting for the kids- all free,” reiterated Preston.

One of the event’s highlights is the greening of the fountain. “This is the tallest fountain in the U.S. and at both 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. we turn it completely green,” said Preston.

IF YOU GO



What to expect: The tradition of turning the fountain green continues! This event includes traditional Irish folk music, live music, a beer garden, a kids zone, and more. Admission is free!

Location: Event venue: Fountain Park [12925 N Saguaro Blvd] in Fountain Hills

Date: Saturday, March 15, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Greening of the fountain takes place at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.



Can’t make it to the event? The town has their annual Greening of the Fountain in Fountain Hills on St. Patrick’s Day, Thursday, March 17, 2025, at noon.

OTHER THINGS HAPPENING IN THE TOWN

The International Dark Sky Discovery Center is being built in Fountain Hills.

"This is not a Fountain Hills attraction," said Joe Bill of the International Dark Sky Discovery Center. "This is an international attraction in Fountain Hills...This has been a nine-year journey to get here. The first three years were devoted to getting Fountain Hills designated as an International Dark Sky Community."

The future 23,000-square-foot facility will include an observatory, planetarium, and theater.

Read the full story right here.