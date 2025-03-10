Watch Now
Arizona Aloha Festival brings live entertainment and ‘Island Marketplaces’ to Tempe Town Lake

Here’s your full guide to the FREE two-day family event
This monthly “Things To Do” (Part 1) special is sponsored by Visit Sonora. Spring into some fun this March with free entertainment, celebrity sightings, and cultural experiences that’ll make you feel like you’re transported out of the Valley! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez brings you sneak peeks on events and attractions to check out with family!
TEMPE, AZ — The Arizona Aloha Festival is transforming Tempe Town Lake to celebrate Hawaiian and Polynesian cultures.

“It's expensive to buy a ticket […] and go to Hawaii. We bring Hawaii and the Polynesian islands to you. It's a one-stop shop,” said Maria Hechanova, Arizona Aloha Festival spokesperson, in an interview with ABC15.

Arizona Aloha Festival performances
The free admission event on March 15 and 16 promises cultural experiences to eventgoers with its Keiki Activities, Ohana Village, music, and live performances.

“We have more than 25 groups performing, and we have two stages, the Lakeside Stage and the Mountain Stage, which is a little tucked into the baseball area. And you can expect Polynesian dances,” shared Hechanova. “There are going to be dances from Samoa and New Zealand, and it'll be just wonderful to sit in the crowd and get to experience it all.”

And if you do go, don’t skip out on checking out the Island Marketplaces- these areas feature handmade art, engraved jewelry, island style snacks, and more.

“[There are] plenty of wonderful goods that are hard to get online. It's nice to be in person and see these items, just so you can hold in your own hands and take them home that day,” said Hechanova.

"Local Grinds" Food Courts
“Come on by it's so much fun, and its family friendly, and you get to enjoy the beautiful weather and learn about culture as well,” said Hechanova.

Hale Mana'o [The 'House of Knowledge']
Other key areas to check out in the festival include the "Local Grinds" food courts and the Hale Mana'o [The 'House of Knowledge'].

IF YOU GO

  • Dates: March 15 and 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Where to go: Tempe Town Lake [ 80 W Rio Salado Pkwy]. Not sure where to park? Check this map out.
  • Free Admission
The video in the player above showcases some of the best things to do in the Valley this March- read more about it right here.

