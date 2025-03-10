Arizona Aloha Festival brings live entertainment and ‘Island Marketplaces’ to Tempe Town Lake

TEMPE, AZ — The Arizona Aloha Festival is transforming Tempe Town Lake to celebrate Hawaiian and Polynesian cultures.

“It's expensive to buy a ticket […] and go to Hawaii. We bring Hawaii and the Polynesian islands to you. It's a one-stop shop,” said Maria Hechanova, Arizona Aloha Festival spokesperson, in an interview with ABC15.

AZ Aloha Festival | Leilani A Dong Arizona Aloha Festival performances

The free admission event on March 15 and 16 promises cultural experiences to eventgoers with its Keiki Activities, Ohana Village, music, and live performances.

“We have more than 25 groups performing, and we have two stages, the Lakeside Stage and the Mountain Stage, which is a little tucked into the baseball area. And you can expect Polynesian dances,” shared Hechanova. “There are going to be dances from Samoa and New Zealand, and it'll be just wonderful to sit in the crowd and get to experience it all.”

And if you do go, don’t skip out on checking out the Island Marketplaces- these areas feature handmade art, engraved jewelry, island style snacks, and more.

“[There are] plenty of wonderful goods that are hard to get online. It's nice to be in person and see these items, just so you can hold in your own hands and take them home that day,” said Hechanova.

AZ Aloha Festival | Leilani A Dong "Local Grinds" Food Courts

“Come on by it's so much fun, and its family friendly, and you get to enjoy the beautiful weather and learn about culture as well,” said Hechanova.

AZ Aloha Festival | Leilani A Dong Hale Mana'o [The 'House of Knowledge']

Other key areas to check out in the festival include the "Local Grinds" food courts and the Hale Mana'o [The 'House of Knowledge'].

IF YOU GO



Dates: March 15 and 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where to go: Tempe Town Lake [ 80 W Rio Salado Pkwy]. Not sure where to park? Check this map out.

Free Admission

The video in the player above showcases some of the best things to do in the Valley this March- read more about it right here.

