Things to do: Arizona State Fair, D-backs, Mercury playoffs, AZ Restaurant Week, Ballet Under the Stars & more

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on September 19-21.

Friday, September 19

Opening Weekend: Arizona State Fair

When: Sept 19 - October 26 | Thursday - Sunday at 5 p.m.

Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds, Phoenix

Cost: General admission is $17.50

It’s opening weekend for the Arizona State Fair! Enjoy classic rides, games, food, and the fun from September 19 until October 26.

Arizona State Fair | Brianda Martinez

Last Weekend Series: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: Friday at 6:40 p.m. | Saturday at 5:10 p.m. | Sunday at 1:10 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $31

Go Snakes! The Arizona Diamondbacks will host the Philadelphia Phillies in the final homestand of the regular season this weekend. Chase Field will be turned Upside Down for a totally tubular evening featuring Stranger Things Night and 80s-themed postgame fireworks for all fans on Friday.

Ross D. Franklin/AP Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll, left, starts his swing as Texas Rangers catcher Carson Kelly, right, reaches for the ball during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Restaurant Week

When: September 19 - 28

Where: Restaurants across Arizona

Cost: Menus start at $33, $44, and $55

Get ready to spice up your dining life during Arizona Restaurant Week. We’re serving up a state-sized plate of choices, from sizzling Southwestern flavors and your favorite comfort food to luxe dining experiences and flavors from around the globe. We hope you’re hungry! Enjoy menus priced at $33, $44, and $55 from over 240 restaurants across the state.

Arizona Restaurant Week

Game 3: New York Liberty vs. Phoenix Mercury

When: 6 p.m.

Where: PHX Arena

Cost: Tickets start around $55

It’s do or die! The Phoenix Mercury will take on the New York Liberty in Game 3 of the opening round of the WNBA playoffs.

Rick Scuteri/AP Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) celebrates with forward Satou Sabally (0) during a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm in Phoenix, Saturday, May 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Jordan Davis: Ain't Enough Road Tour

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $90

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP Jordan Davis performs during Amazon Music Presents Country Heat at Country Radio Seminar on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Saturday, September 20

Hispanic Heritage Night: Loudoun United FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Rising Stadium

Cost: Tickets start around $20

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage with the Phoenix Rising this weekend! The Rising will take on Loudoun United FC on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Ballet Under the Stars

When: Friday & Saturday at 7 p.m.

Where: Chandler Park on Friday | Centennial Plaza Park on Saturday

Cost: Free

Free and open to the public, Ballet Under the Stars allows Arizona communities to enjoy dance in a unique outdoor setting complete with a stage, lighting, costumes, and beautiful Arizona weather. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a varied program, ranging from classical to contemporary. You won’t want to miss this perfect show for the entire family – it is a great way to introduce ballet to your children for the first time!

Steven Ho: Is It Emergency Tour

When: Friday & Saturday | 7 p.m. & 9:45 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Stand Up Live

Cost: $35.90 general admission

Steven Ho, the hilarious mastermind behind the "Tips from the ER" series, isn't just confined to the hospital corridors anymore. He's taking his comedic genius on the road, touring his “Is It Emergency” comedy show.

Sunday, September 21

Chevelle with special guests Asking Alexandria & Dead Poet Society

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre

Cost: Tickets start around $65