Police seeking information after man seriously hurt in west Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX — A man is seriously hurt after he was shot Thursday night in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they received a shots-fired call near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road just after 7 p.m.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man at a gas station who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but police say his condition is stable.

No information about a suspect has been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO. You can also submit a tip online.