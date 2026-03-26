Things to do: Arizona Dragon Boat Festival, Mesa Easter Pageant, Banana Ball, Rainbows Festival, & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on March 27-29.
Friday, March 27
Jesus The Christ: Mesa Easter Pageant
When: Friday & Saturday | 8 p.m.
Where: Mesa Temple
Cost: Free event
Jesus the Christ, the world-renowned Mesa Easter Pageant, is an outdoor musical production depicting the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. It is the largest annual outdoor Easter pageant in the world with a cast of more than 400 and many more volunteering behind the scenes. Over 100,000 people of different faiths and beliefs see it every year. This free event takes place on the beautiful grounds of the Mesa Arizona Temple.
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Whirlwind Golf Club at Wild Horse Pass, Chandler
Cost: Tickets start at $56
The LPGA Ford Championship tees off March 26–29 at Whirlwind Golf Club in Chandler, bringing the world’s top women’s golfers to the Valley for a four-day LPGA Tour event packed with elite competition and fan-friendly experiences.
Spring Carefree Fine Art & Wine Festival
When: Friday - Sunday | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: 101 Easy Street, Carefree, AZ, 85377
Cost: $5 admission
The 31st Annual Spring Carefree Fine Art & Wine Festival runs March 27–29 in downtown Carefree, featuring more than 130 juried artists, live music, wine tastings, and gourmet food in a vibrant open-air gallery setting.
When: Friday & Saturday | Starts at 7 p.m.
Where: Buck-N-Rodeo Grounds, Chandler
Cost: Gates open at 5:30 p.m. | Rodeo starts at 7 p.m.
Two nights. Thirty-five elite bull riders. And some of the toughest bucking bulls in the world. The Rank 45 PRCA Xtreme Bulls Tour, presented by Gila River Resorts & Casinos, charges into the Buck-N Rodeo Grounds at Rawhide at Wild Horse Pass on March 27 and 28, delivering a fast-paced, adrenaline-fueled event built entirely around professional bull riding.
Free Community Concert: Grand Canyon University Choirs
When: 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: Paradise Valley United Methodist Church
Cost: Free event
A free community concert featuring the Grand Canyon University Choirs takes place March 27 at Paradise Valley United Methodist Church, offering a two-hour showcase of Broadway hits, opera, and contemporary favorites in a family-friendly, donation-based event.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler
Cost: Tickets start at $42
Piff the Magic Dragon, known from America’s Got Talent, brings his signature mix of deadpan comedy and mind-blowing magic to Gila River Resorts & Casinos alongside his sidekick Mr. Piffles.
Saturday, March 28
When: Saturday & Sunday at 8 a.m.
Where: Tempe Town Lake
Cost: Free event
The Arizona Dragon Boat Festival at Tempe Town Lake March 28–29 celebrates 20 years of dragon boat racing with competitive races on the water, colorful cultural performances, food vendors, live entertainment, and community fun for spectators and paddlers alike.
When: Saturday & Sunday at 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Where: Heritage Square Park, Phoenix
Cost: Free event
The Rainbows Festival returns March 28–29 at Heritage Square Park in downtown Phoenix, bringing a free, two-day LGBTQ+ street fair with 150+ exhibitors, live entertainment, food trucks, and thousands of attendees celebrating community and diversity.
When: Saturday & Sunday at 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Steele Indian School Park, Phoenix
Cost: $10 admission
The Arab American Festival kicks off March 28–29 at Steele Indian School Park in Phoenix, offering live performances, traditional cuisine, art, and cultural exhibits celebrating the richness and diversity of Arab heritage.
Banana Ball: Firefighters vs. Texas Tailgaters
When: Saturday & Sunday
Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Banana Ball brings its fast-paced, high-energy twist on baseball to Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale March 28–29, as the Savannah Firefighters take on the Texas Tailgaters!
When: 7 a.m.
Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale
Cost: Click here for information
The Tour de Scottsdale rides begin with the Metric Century (62‑mile) route starting at 7 a.m. and the Half Metric Century (32‑mile) starting at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday at WestWorld of Scottsdale.
Western Spirit Museum celebrating new expansion
When: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Where: Western Spirit Museum
Cost: Free admission
Western Spirit unveils the Louis Sands IV Center—a 12,000-square-foot expansion with four new galleries that deepen the story of the North American West through new voices and perspectives. This is a cultural experience. A place where art, education, and creativity transport you and where coming face to face with the West changes how you see it.
IFL: San Diego Strike Force vs. Arizona Rattlers
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start at $26
When: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: Fountain Hills Community Center
Cost: Free event
The Fountain Hills Dark Sky Festival offers free stargazing, telescopes, expert talks, live music, student art contests and other night‑sky‑themed activities celebrating and educating about light pollution and astronomy.
Rubberband Dance - Ever So Slightly
When: 7 p.m.
Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe
Cost: $30 general admission
RUBBERBAND is back, with ten dancer-athletes in top form. Ever So Slightly explores the behavioral mechanisms and reflexes we develop against the ceaseless flow of irritants that bombard us in our daily lives.
NBA: Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $52
Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs in Symphony
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $81
Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs in Symphony features Dolly’s songs and the stories behind them in an innovative multimedia symphonic experience featuring Dolly on screen, leading audiences in a visual-musical journey of her songs, her life and her stories.
Sunday, March 29
Windsor Square Historic Neighborhood Home Tour
When: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: Windsor Square Historic Neighborhood, Phoenix
Cost: $30 admission
The Windsor Square Historic Home Tour returns March 29 in central Phoenix, inviting visitors to explore historic homes while enjoying a neighborhood street fair with local vendors, live music, food trucks, and a beer garden.
Last Weekend: Arizona Renaissance Festival
When: Open Saturdays & Sundays through March 29
Where: 12601 East US Highway 60, Gold Canyon, AZ
Cost: $38 admission
Time travel to the greatest party since Camelot! Take a stroll through the colorful Village of Fairhaven, where history comes alive with non-stop, day-long, immersive and interactive entertainment. Adventure awaits with games and rides, valiant jousting knights on horseback, majestic falconry, beautiful mermaids and fairies, friendly dragons, delicious feasting, and so much more! Come one, come all for a non-stop, day-long family adventure.