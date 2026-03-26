Things to do: Arizona Dragon Boat Festival, Mesa Easter Pageant, Banana Ball, Rainbows Festival, & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on March 27-29.

Friday, March 27

Jesus The Christ: Mesa Easter Pageant

When: Friday & Saturday | 8 p.m.

Where: Mesa Temple

Cost: Free event

Jesus the Christ, the world-renowned Mesa Easter Pageant, is an outdoor musical production depicting the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. It is the largest annual outdoor Easter pageant in the world with a cast of more than 400 and many more volunteering behind the scenes. Over 100,000 people of different faiths and beliefs see it every year. This free event takes place on the beautiful grounds of the Mesa Arizona Temple.

KAHOOPES/Kary Ann Hoopes

LPGA Ford Championship

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Whirlwind Golf Club at Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: Tickets start at $56

The LPGA Ford Championship tees off March 26–29 at Whirlwind Golf Club in Chandler, bringing the world’s top women’s golfers to the Valley for a four-day LPGA Tour event packed with elite competition and fan-friendly experiences.

Spring Carefree Fine Art & Wine Festival

When: Friday - Sunday | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: 101 Easy Street, Carefree, AZ, 85377

Cost: $5 admission

The 31st Annual Spring Carefree Fine Art & Wine Festival runs March 27–29 in downtown Carefree, featuring more than 130 juried artists, live music, wine tastings, and gourmet food in a vibrant open-air gallery setting.

PRCA Xtreme Bulls

When: Friday & Saturday | Starts at 7 p.m.

Where: Buck-N-Rodeo Grounds, Chandler

Cost: Gates open at 5:30 p.m. | Rodeo starts at 7 p.m.

Two nights. Thirty-five elite bull riders. And some of the toughest bucking bulls in the world. The Rank 45 PRCA Xtreme Bulls Tour, presented by Gila River Resorts & Casinos, charges into the Buck-N Rodeo Grounds at Rawhide at Wild Horse Pass on March 27 and 28, delivering a fast-paced, adrenaline-fueled event built entirely around professional bull riding.

Free Community Concert: Grand Canyon University Choirs

When: 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Paradise Valley United Methodist Church

Cost: Free event

A free community concert featuring the Grand Canyon University Choirs takes place March 27 at Paradise Valley United Methodist Church, offering a two-hour showcase of Broadway hits, opera, and contemporary favorites in a family-friendly, donation-based event.

Piff the Magic Dragon

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: Tickets start at $42

Piff the Magic Dragon, known from America’s Got Talent, brings his signature mix of deadpan comedy and mind-blowing magic to Gila River Resorts & Casinos alongside his sidekick Mr. Piffles.

Doug Benc/AP Piff the Magic Dragon walks on stage to perform during the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)

Saturday, March 28

Arizona Dragon Boat Festival

When: Saturday & Sunday at 8 a.m.

Where: Tempe Town Lake

Cost: Free event

The Arizona Dragon Boat Festival at Tempe Town Lake March 28–29 celebrates 20 years of dragon boat racing with competitive races on the water, colorful cultural performances, food vendors, live entertainment, and community fun for spectators and paddlers alike.

Elenee Dao

Rainbows Festival

When: Saturday & Sunday at 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: Heritage Square Park, Phoenix

Cost: Free event

The Rainbows Festival returns March 28–29 at Heritage Square Park in downtown Phoenix, bringing a free, two-day LGBTQ+ street fair with 150+ exhibitors, live entertainment, food trucks, and thousands of attendees celebrating community and diversity.

Arab American Festival

When: Saturday & Sunday at 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Steele Indian School Park, Phoenix

Cost: $10 admission

The Arab American Festival kicks off March 28–29 at Steele Indian School Park in Phoenix, offering live performances, traditional cuisine, art, and cultural exhibits celebrating the richness and diversity of Arab heritage.

Banana Ball: Firefighters vs. Texas Tailgaters

When: Saturday & Sunday

Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Banana Ball brings its fast-paced, high-energy twist on baseball to Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale March 28–29, as the Savannah Firefighters take on the Texas Tailgaters!

Stephen B. Morton / AP The Savannah Bananas line up along the first base line to perform a kick-line dance before a Coastal Plain League baseball game against the Florence Flamingos.

Tour de Scottsdale

When: 7 a.m.

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale

Cost: Click here for information

The Tour de Scottsdale rides begin with the Metric Century (62‑mile) route starting at 7 a.m. and the Half Metric Century (32‑mile) starting at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday at WestWorld of Scottsdale.

Western Spirit Museum celebrating new expansion

When: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Where: Western Spirit Museum

Cost: Free admission

Western Spirit unveils the Louis Sands IV Center—a 12,000-square-foot expansion with four new galleries that deepen the story of the North American West through new voices and perspectives. This is a cultural experience. A place where art, education, and creativity transport you and where coming face to face with the West changes how you see it.

Zack Perry

IFL: San Diego Strike Force vs. Arizona Rattlers

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start at $26

Dark Sky Festival

When: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Fountain Hills Community Center

Cost: Free event

The Fountain Hills Dark Sky Festival offers free stargazing, telescopes, expert talks, live music, student art contests and other night‑sky‑themed activities celebrating and educating about light pollution and astronomy.

Rubberband Dance - Ever So Slightly

When: 7 p.m.

Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe

Cost: $30 general admission

RUBBERBAND is back, with ten dancer-athletes in top form. Ever So Slightly explores the behavioral mechanisms and reflexes we develop against the ceaseless flow of irritants that bombard us in our daily lives.

NBA: Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $52

Howard Lao/AP Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen, left, dribbles against Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Howard Lao)

Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs in Symphony

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $81

Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs in Symphony features Dolly’s songs and the stories behind them in an innovative multimedia symphonic experience featuring Dolly on screen, leading audiences in a visual-musical journey of her songs, her life and her stories.

Sunday, March 29

Windsor Square Historic Neighborhood Home Tour

When: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Windsor Square Historic Neighborhood, Phoenix

Cost: $30 admission

The Windsor Square Historic Home Tour returns March 29 in central Phoenix, inviting visitors to explore historic homes while enjoying a neighborhood street fair with local vendors, live music, food trucks, and a beer garden.

Windsor Square Home Tour

Last Weekend: Arizona Renaissance Festival

When: Open Saturdays & Sundays through March 29

Where: 12601 East US Highway 60, Gold Canyon, AZ

Cost: $38 admission

Time travel to the greatest party since Camelot! Take a stroll through the colorful Village of Fairhaven, where history comes alive with non-stop, day-long, immersive and interactive entertainment. Adventure awaits with games and rides, valiant jousting knights on horseback, majestic falconry, beautiful mermaids and fairies, friendly dragons, delicious feasting, and so much more! Come one, come all for a non-stop, day-long family adventure.