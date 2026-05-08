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Over 250 restaurants are participating in the 2026 Spring Arizona Restaurant Week

The 10-day experience runs from May 15-24
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PHOENIX — Spring Arizona Restaurant Week is back! This 10-day experience runs from May 15-24, and gives you the opportunity to explore new restaurants, taste unique dishes, and enjoy exclusive menus—all at a fraction of the regular price.

More than 270 restaurants participating in this culinary event will offer three-course prix fixe menus for $33, $44, or $55 per person. Depending on the restaurants, some will offer these fixed rates per couple.

“I believe what we try to offer all of our patrons and customers during this 10-day affair is the best meal package you can get for the money spent. And so if you go to a restaurant that you're not really typically wanting to try because you don't want to risk the expense, this is your opportunity to do so, and what that offers at these three different price points, either $33, $44 or $55 [offer] is a appetizer, an entree and a dessert per person,” said Steve Chucri, President and CEO of Arizona Restaurant Association, in an interview with ABC15. “When you look at that value, it's a huge value. And in some cases, restaurants will offer a cocktail or something else in between, as an additional complement to the prefix menu.”

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According to Chucri, with 65% of Arizona restaurants independently owned, Restaurant Week offers residents an ideal opportunity to support mom-and-pop establishments before the summer months, when business may slow for some.

“This is a great opportunity to go out and enjoy yourself, try something new, support your community, but also support the Arizona restaurant industry,” said Chucri.

See the full list of options, menus, and prices here.

The video below features ABC15's previous coverage of Spring Arizona Restaurant Week, with Electric Pickle participating once again.

2025 Spring Arizona Restaurant Week: More than 200 restaurants participating in the culinary affair

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