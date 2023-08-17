PopStroke: Here’s what we know about the Scottsdale location and its AZ expansion

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Get ready fore some fun — Tiger Woods’ putting courses will open in Scottsdale very soon! That’s right, the second Arizona PopStroke location is under construction.

“We're excited to expand more to the East Valley. Right now, in Glendale, we have people coming from the far east from all the way to AJ to Queen Creek to Gilbert driving all the way to Glendale, just to check it out, which is amazing. And now they'll have someplace a lot closer for them to stop at,” said Cory Lehrman, the regional operations manager.

Images featured in the story are of the current construction taking place at the Scottsdale PopStroke venue.

The new location will have the same putting experience but in a bigger facility.

“They're both two 18-hole courses. So, there's 36 holes, we actually have a 37th hole which is our challenge hole,” explained Lehrman. “Our Scottsdale location is a bigger golf property. So, there's more acreage there. So, it's a beautiful course."

PopStroke “In Scottsdale, there's large boulders throughout a very cool look [in the landscape], it's really immersive on the golf course. And just like all the properties, [it] feels like you're right on an actual regulation golf course and not just a concrete indoor mini golf feel to it. It's beautiful out there,” said Lehrman.

So, when’s this location going to open? According to Lehrman, early fall of this year. “We'll be live well before the holidays and roll into the New Years with Waste Management, with Barrett Jackson with all the amazing events out there,” he said.

PopStroke Lehrman states that this new location will have a one story building in comparison to the Glendale location that has a two-story building.

“[We’ll have a] longer building layout, we’ll have kind of a separate event building for private events, kind of a cool food truck atmosphere over there. And then just that…large golf course layout,” said Lehrman. ” As far as the restaurant, we're very big on our app and our mobile technology. So, it's full mobile ordering within the restaurant. When you're on the golf course you can order drinks or run them out to you as a loyalty points within the app.”

Address: 9245 E Hummingbird Lane in Scottsdale.

Lehrman confirmed to ABC15 that PopStroke has intentions to expand in Arizona and is eyeing the town of Gilbert for its future location.

“Probably a couple years from now we'll be in Gilbert as well. So, we're going to try to be anchored within the West, Central and East Valley and who knows maybe more from there,” said Lehrman.

He says that as of now, there isn’t an exact timeline set for that location.

PopStroke Scottsdale PopStroke venue is slated for a fall 2023 grand opening.

The Regional Operations Manager says that with the state’s population, the company is confident that Arizona can hold “multiple” PopStroke venues.



Glendale is home to the first Arizona PopStroke location, so if you want to check it out before the second location opens — you’ll have to head out to Westgate.



Address: 9480 W Hanna Drive in Glendale

Hours of operation: Sunday – Thursday [10 a.m. to 11 p.m.] and Friday – Saturday [10 a.m. – 12 a.m.]

Cost: According to the company’s website, here’s the breakdown: All-day play [$30], seniors that are 60 and older [$20], kids ages 3-5 [$15], military [$25].

