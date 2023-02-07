PopStroke: first look at the new golf entertainment facility in Glendale

GLENDALE — Glendale now has putting courses designed by Tiger Woods! That’s right- PopStroke is now open in the West Valley but ONLY for Super Bowl week-that is, until its grand opening.

Here’s a first look at the new business and when it’ll open full-time.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez The West Valley location counts with two 18-hole putting courses.

“We’re very excited to be in Glendale, this our sixth location. PopStroke is a golf entertainment facility, we feature 36 holes of uniquely designed putting courses. The putting courses are designed by Tiger Woods and Tiger Woods Golf Course Design Company,” said Timothy Glita, director of operations at PopStroke, to ABC15.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Other than golf, the business has a playground area for children, a bar area, a restaurant and even counts with an 'ice-cream parlor.’

“We are soft opening just for Super Bowl week. We’re really excited to be here. For this week alone we’re offering our entire golf facility; two 18-hole putting courses…we have an amazing ice cream parlor [and] beer, wine, liquor and all types of beverages,” said Glita.

The business will have its doors open until February 12 and will then close until its grand opening.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez If you’re wondering why the location will close temporarily starting Feb. 13, here’s what the director of operations at PopStroke had to say: “We want to continue to hire and keep training and then’ we’re going to relaunch and reopen the whole facility entirely at the end of this month.”

If you can’t make it to the soft opening of the location-don’t worry- you won’t have to wait long to play on the golf courses. “100%, late February will [be] the grand opening,” confirmed Glita to ABC15.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

Cornhole, ping pong, foosball games and the children’s playground are available to guest as part of their all-day pass.

