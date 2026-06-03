June in the Valley features outdoor evening events, new exhibits, a stargazing party, and more

GILBERT, AZ — The temperature is rising across the Valley, and the summer fun is just getting started!

June brings cool outdoor events, new exhibits, and community gatherings to enjoy. ABC15's Nicole Gutierrez is helping you make fun plans for the family with this month's Things To Do roundup!

Watch the ABC15 Things To Do Monthly special on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 8 p.m. on your favorite streaming devices, abc15.com, and the ABC15 mobile app!

Check out the lineup below:

Star Party at the GRCO

The Gilbert Riparian Preserve is a scenic getaway during the day, and it also offers a unique way to enjoy the night sky with their monthly star party!

The Gilbert Rotary Centennial Observatory (GRCO) is managed by the East Valley Astronomy Club.



Date to save: The public star party is scheduled for the second Friday of each month, weather permitting.

The Observatory's ongoing public viewing hours are on Friday and Saturday evenings, from sunset to 9:30 PM, weather permitting.

Event venue: Riparian Preserve at Water Ranch [2757 East Guadalupe Road] in Gilbert.

Town of Gilbert | Star Party

Gilbert’s family-friendly water festival is back this month!

Admission requires tickets and wristbands for all participants on the inflatable water slides; access to Mesquite Pool is included with the H20 Fest ticket.

Date to save: June 5 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Event venue: Mesquite Aquatic Center [100 W Mesquite St] in Gilbert

World Play Day - all month long

The celebration of World Play Day runs all month long from June 1 – 30 at the LEGOLAND Discovery Center Arizona in Tempe.

Participants are encouraged to participate in the Click Challenge and asks them to leave their mark at the Never Stop Playing Mosaic. Additionally, LEGOLAND Discovery Center Arizona invites guests to share how they achieved their creations, highlighting that their creativity has no limits.

Address: [5000 S Arizona Mills Cir, STE 135] in Tempe.

Modern Treads: The Discount Tire Poster Collection

This new exhibit, debuting at the Phoenix Art Museum, will display more than a dozen oversized posters from Discount Tire’s collection, dating from 1900 to 1930.

“Discount Tire is a company that has its headquarters here in Scottsdale, [and] this collection was started by its founder, Bruce Halle, in the 1980s. He purchased his first vintage tire poster, and […] up until pretty recently, he's collected over 500 of these posters. We are very lucky to be able to have a few to show to our audiences at the museum,” shared Rachel Zebro, associate curator of collections at Phoenix Art Museum, with ABC15.

The exhibit is said to highlight developments in the automobile and tire industries at the turn of the 20th century, offering a nostalgic look back.

You can read more about this experience right here.



The Phoenix Art Museum is located at 1625 N Central Ave.

On display from June 13 to January 3, 2027, in the Lower-Level Katz Wing at the museum.

SOUNDCHECK at Phoenix Art Museum

Enjoy all-day access to the Phoenix Art Museum and experience a live band performance. The series concludes this month with The Joeys taking the stage for the final show.



Date to save: Thursday, June 18. The performance is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

By pre-purchasing a $10 drink ticket, individuals can save up to $5 on a spirit or glass of wine, provided they are 21 or older and can show a valid ID.

Dinosaurs After Dark

The Arizona Museum of Natural History in Mesa is letting you visit after hours for the evening experience! This special evening event will feature crafts, hands-on activities, Discovery Stations, special speakers, and more.

Date to save: Wednesday, June 17, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Event venue: Arizona Museum of Natural History [53 N Macdonald] in Mesa

The event will feature live music, dance performances, yard games, crafts, food vendors, and more, creating a vibrant celebration that honors history.

Date to save: Thursday, June 18, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Event venue: Avondale Civic Center Amphitheater & City Hall Building [11465 W. Civic Center Dr.].

The event is said to have performances, vendors, hands-on activities, children's books read by local community members, a video game trailer, and more.

Date to save: Saturday, June 20, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Event venue: Tempe History Museum [809 E Southern Ave] in Tempe

Arizona Science Center’s newest exhibit transforms 39 miles of tape into tunnels, caves, and slides, turning the science of caves into a full-body adventure!



The exhibit will be available until August 2, 2026.

The Arizona Science Center is located at 600 E Washington St in Phoenix.

Watch Alix Bierson, from the Arizona Science Center, give ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez a tour of 'CaveScape.'