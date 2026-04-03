Hoover Dam remains top tourist attraction

It's a truly stunning site, and we are lucky as Arizonans that it's in our state - well, at least part of it!

Now, 90 years after it was dedicated by then-President Franklin D. Roosevelt, the Hoover Dam continues to attract travelers from all over. According to a recent article from the National Park Service, nearly a million people still visit the dam each year, although some estimates put those numbers even higher!

ABC15's Nick Ciletti traveled to the Hoover Dam on the way back from Las Vegas earlier this year.

From the Valley, the Hoover Dam is about a 4.5-hour drive away and remains the most visited dam in the entire world, according to many experts.

"It is spectacular," says Paul, visiting from Southern California back in January. "It's amazing!"

"It's bigger than I thought it would be," describes Pamela, who was also visiting from Southern California.

There are many different ways for folks to experience the grandeur of the dam. You can go up onto the Hoover Dam Walkway for free - or you can do a tour.

For more information on tours and prices, click here.