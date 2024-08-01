AUGUST EVENTS: AZ Black Rodeo, Gathering of the Ghouls, glow-in-the-dark monster truck shows, and more

PHOENIX — August is here... the kids are back in school, but the fun never ends in Arizona!

ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez brings you an insider’s look at this month’s best events and what new businesses are popping up all around the Valley.

FLOATING SOUND BATHS

Be bathed by the sound of relaxation, as you float under the moonlight sky this summer. Classes tend to sell out- visit DesertPaddleboards.com for ticket information. Here's the list of venues used for the August sessions:



Wednesdays: Kino Aquatic Complex [848 N Horne] in Mesa.

Fridays: Shepherd Aquatic Complex [1407 N Alta Mesa Dr] in Mesa.

Saturdays: Mesa Aquatic Complex [1630 E Southern] in Mesa.

ARIZONA BLACK RODEO

Enjoy watching bull riding, roping, barrel racing, and more!



Dates: August 30 and 31; ticket information can be found here.

Event venue: WestWorld of Scottsdale [16601 North Pima Road]



HOT WHEELS MONSTER TRUCKS LIVE GLOW PARTY

Show times:



Saturday, August 3, at 12:30 p.m.

Power Smashers™ Pre-Show 10 a.m.

Saturday, August 3, at 7:30 p.m.

Power Smashers™ Pre-Show 5 p.m.

Sunday, August 4, at 2:30 p.m.

Power Smashers™ Pre-Show 12 p.m.

Event venue: Desert Diamond Arena [9400 W Maryland Ave] in Glendale.

GATHERING OF THE GHOULS

This two-day event will kick off spooky season in mesa this August! Here’s key information regarding the East Valley horror party that will have more than 100 vendors, celebrities, Q & A sessions, a cosplay contest and much more.

Dates:



Saturday, Aug 24.

11a.m. [VIP 10:30 a.m.] – 8 p.m.

Sunday, August 25.

11a.m. [VIP 10:30 a.m.] – 4 p.m.

Event venue: Mesa Convention Center [263 North Center Street]

SUMMER PLAYDATE SERIES

If you are looking for some free indoor fun to beat the heat, stop by Superstition Springs Center in Mesa for the Summer Playdate Series.



The event is held on the second Thursday of each month and runs through Sept. 12, 2024.

The fun kicks off with a stroller walk and then families can visit the different activity stations for kids ages 7 and under. They also have special guest appearances from characters and story time led by Literally A Bookshop.

Read more about these playdates, right here.

WORLD HIP HOP DANCE CHAMPIONSHIP

More than 3,000 of the world's best dancers will be in our state for the international competition taking place in our Valley from August 3-10!

Tickets



Event passes start at $195

August 5 – 9: single event tickets @ Arizona Grand Resort start at $35

August 10: single event tickets @ Mullett Arena start at $34

Event venues

Arizona Grand Resort [8000 South Arizona Grand E] in Phoenix.

Mullett Arena [411 S Packard Dr] in Tempe.

VISIT SONORA: Visit Sonora is an ABC15 Arizona sponsor.

Looking to get out of the Valley for some adventure? Here's a short list of what the state of Sonora in Mexico has to offer:



FREE PASSES TO AZ ATTRACTIONS

A Culture Pass gives a library cardholder free admission for two people at participating arts and cultural institutions across Arizona, like the Desert Botanical Garden, Sedona Heritage Museum, or Arcosanti. Passes are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Customers are limited to one pass per family at any one time, up to two passes per month. Read more about this pass, right here

FREE CONCERTS IN CHANDLER

The 27th Annual Free Summer Concert Series takes place at the Chandler Center for the Arts! The summer concerts are held on Friday nights at 7:30 p.m. Concert dates and a little bit more on the performers:



If you're looking for a list of events and more family-friendly fun...be sure to check out ABC15.com/ThingsToDo

SWEET PARIS CRÊPERIE & CAFÉ

The French-inspired restaurant with a specialty in making crepes will finally make its Arizona debut!

Sue and John Gilbert, husband & wife, are the team that’s driving the Sweet Paris Valley expansion. Their first location will open at Scottsdale Quarter this fall. Click here to read the full story.



SALT AND STRAW

The ice cream shop from Portland, Oregon is now scoping up some fun in Gilbert! Salt and Straw opened its first Arizona location in the Epicenter at Agritopia.

The popular Pacific Northwest ice cream shop is known for crafting unique ice cream flavors such as their Honey Lavender, Pear & Blue Cheese, Huckleberry Cornbread Pudding, Strawberry Honey Balsamic with Black Pepper, and others.

Click herefor a look inside of the new East Valley ice cream shop.